Seven Baldwin School senior athletes announce college commitments

Bryn Mawr >> Seven Baldwin School senior athletes took part in a college commitment ceremony April 5 in front of more than 100 family members, friends, coaches, faculty and staff.
Baldwin School Director of Athletics Deb Surgi said, “These seven stellar scholar-athletes represent more than 20 school titles, All-Inter-Ac teams, All-Main Line teams, All-State teams, captain roles and more. They have been selfless leaders who have been healthy role models in the pursuit of excellence in their respective sports. Most importantly they are role models to all of our Baldwin students and have exemplified what it means to be a scholar-athlete.”
Samantha Martin has committed to Franklin and Marshall College for softball. In 2017, she was the softball team’s MVP as well as furst team All-Inter-Ac and All-Main Line. She is a two-time Carpenter Cup All Star.
Marissa McGarrey has committed to Franklin and Marshall College for lacrosse. Last year, she was the lacrosse team MVP as well as first team All-Inter-Ac (for the second time) and All-Main Line.
Grace Steelman has committed to Harvard University for squash. She is a three-time first team All-Inter-Ac and All-MASA selection.
Caroline Sterman has committed to Georgetown University for rowing, and has spent four years as a varsity coxswain at Baldwin.
Sara Syed has committed to Brown University for squash. She is a three-time winner of the US Squash Scholar Athlete Award.
Lauren Wang has committed to Franklin and Marshall College for tennis. She is a two-time first team All-Inter-Ac selection, as well as a first team All-Main Line pick.
Rachel White has committed to Emory University for soccer. She is a two-time All-Main Line girls soccer selection.
Fellow senior classmates and twin sisters Hailey and Myla Barnett committed to the University of Virginia for rowing and crew respectively during the NCAA early signing period in November.
