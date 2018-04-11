Peichel steals the spotlight as Strath Haven walks off

Strath Haven freshman Koll Peichel earned his varsity stripes with one swing of the bat.

Pinch hitting in the bottom of the seventh, Peichel delivered the game-winning single to give the Panthers a 5-4 Central League victory over Radnor.

Brady Mutz roped two doubles, and Andrew Yates knocked in two runs for the Panthers.

Garnet Valley 6, Haverford 2 >> All-Delco Mason Miller was 3-for-4 with a triple, two RBIs and two runs scored for the Jaguars. Will Wesolowski hurled a complete game with seven strikeouts.

Ridley 12, Upper Darby 6 >> Knotted at 5-all through regulation, the visiting Green Raiders exploded for seven runs in the top of the eighth. Ryan Meyer had a double, two RBIs and three runs scored. Jack Liberio was 3-for-4 with two ribbies.

Chris Anderson had a nice day for the Royals, going 4-for-5 with a double and a triple. Max Peters connected for two doubles.

Marple Newtown 3, Springfield 1 >> Steve Morrison tossed 6.2 frames, striking out eight, as the Tigers won in a rematch of last year’s District 1 Class 5A final. Luke Zimmerman laced an RBI triple, and Luke Cantwell drove in a run with a double.

Eddie Ronayne pitched five innings for Springfield with six punchouts.

Harriton 5, Penncrest 1 >> Matt Arbogast had two hits, and Kevin Martin smacked a double for the Lions.

In the Catholic League:

Archbishop Carroll 4, St. Joseph’s Prep 3 >> The Patriots broke a 1-1 tie in the bottom of the sixth thanks to Cole Chesnet’s two-run double. Jake Kelchner struck out 10 in six innings for the win. Ian Myers worked out of trouble in the seventh to earn the save.

Cardinal O’Hara 15, Lansdale Catholic 1 >> Dan Hopkins paced the Lions with two doubles, three RBIs and three runs. Luke Sprague (double, four runs) reached base four times and Liam McGuire added two hits and four ribbies.