Peichel steals the spotlight as Strath Haven walks off

Strath Haven freshman Koll Peichel earned his varsity stripes with one swing of the bat.
Pinch hitting in the bottom of the seventh, Peichel delivered the game-winning single to give the Panthers a 5-4 Central League victory over Radnor.
Brady Mutz roped two doubles, and Andrew Yates knocked in two runs for the Panthers.
Garnet Valley 6, Haverford 2 >> All-Delco Mason Miller was 3-for-4 with a triple, two RBIs and two runs scored for the Jaguars. Will Wesolowski hurled a complete game with seven strikeouts.
Ridley 12, Upper Darby 6 >> Knotted at 5-all through regulation, the visiting Green Raiders exploded for seven runs in the top of the eighth. Ryan Meyer had a double, two RBIs and three runs scored. Jack Liberio was 3-for-4 with two ribbies.
Chris Anderson had a nice day for the Royals, going 4-for-5 with a double and a triple. Max Peters connected for two doubles.
Marple Newtown 3, Springfield 1 >> Steve Morrison tossed 6.2 frames, striking out eight, as the Tigers won in a rematch of last year’s District 1 Class 5A final. Luke Zimmerman laced an RBI triple, and Luke Cantwell drove in a run with a double.
Eddie Ronayne pitched five innings for Springfield with six punchouts.
Harriton 5, Penncrest 1 >> Matt Arbogast had two hits, and Kevin Martin smacked a double for the Lions.
In the Catholic League:
Archbishop Carroll 4, St. Joseph’s Prep 3 >> The Patriots broke a 1-1 tie in the bottom of the sixth thanks to Cole Chesnet’s two-run double. Jake Kelchner struck out 10 in six innings for the win. Ian Myers worked out of trouble in the seventh to earn the save.
Cardinal O’Hara 15, Lansdale Catholic 1 >> Dan Hopkins paced the Lions with two doubles, three RBIs and three runs. Luke Sprague (double, four runs) reached base four times and Liam McGuire added two hits and four ribbies.
Comments
Recent News
-
Suburban One League/ 40 mins ago
Picozzi homers twice in 11-run 1st, North Penn blasts CB East
Joe Picozzi hit a pair of home runs in the top of the first...
-
Peichel steals the spotlight as Strath Haven walks off
Strath Haven freshman Koll Peichel earned his varsity stripes with one swing of the...
-
Mercury Track & Field Roundup: Metzger, Howard lead Pottstown past Phoenixville
Boys Pottstown 102, Phoenixville 48 >> Martin Metzger and Jacob Howard each won two...
-
Mercury Girls Lacrosse Roundup: Lasak, Gebert lead Owen J. Roberts past Methacton
Owen J. Roberts 16, Methacton 4 >> Charlotte Lasak and Eloise Gebert scored five...
-
Mercury Baseball Roundup: McMonagle, Pottsgrove blank Norristown 3-0
Pottsgrove 3, Norristown 0 >> Ethan McMonagle pitched the complete-game shutout in the Falcons’...
-
Digital First Media/ 2 hours ago
Mercury Softball Roundup: Wash pitches Owen J. Roberts past Methacton
Sam Walsh pitched a complete-game shutout to lift the Owen J. Roberts softball team...
-
DiRita powers O’Hara past Prendie
Anna DiRita’s five-goal performance led the way for O’Hara in a 13-6 Catholic League...
-
Winter Sports/ 3 hours ago
2017-2018 Winter Pioneer Athletic Conference All-Academic Teams & Citizen Award
The Pioneer Athletic Conference released its All-Academic Teams & Citizen Award winners over the...
-
District 1/ 3 hours ago
Lehman-Lewis seals win for Glen Mills
Jaden Lehman-Lewis came up big in third singles to lead Glen Mills to a...
-
Spring Sports/ 3 hours ago
Higgins stars for Penncrest, but Garnet Valley sweeps
On a day when Penncrest went 1-1 in girls track & field — losing...
-
Suburban One League/ 3 hours ago
Schreiber scores 5, Upper Dublin cruises past Hatboro-Horsham in SOL American opener
UPPER DUBLIN >> The crossover between the winter and spring sports seasons in March...
-
Spring Sports/ 3 hours ago
Haverford, Radnor win in walk-off style
All-Delco outfielder Ali Murphy made sure Haverford would go home happy. Murphy’s two-run double...