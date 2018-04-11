Mercury Track & Field Roundup: Metzger, Howard lead Pottstown past Phoenixville

Boys

Pottstown 102, Phoenixville 48 >> Martin Metzger and Jacob Howard each won two events to key the Trojans’ PAC Frontier Division victory over the Phantoms.

Metzger swept the hurdles, taking the 300 intermediates in 42.82 and the 110 highs in 16.95, and Howard won the long jump (21-11 1/2) and triple jump (43-1). Isaac Gale was a two-race winner for Phoenixville in the 400 (51.6) and 200 (23.86).

Perkiomen Valley 75, Spring-Ford 75 >> Josh Magee’s two-win showing headed the Vikings, who went the tiebreaker route to prevail over the Rams in their PAC Liberty Division meet.

Magee dominated the hurdles competition, covering the 300 intermediates in 42.91 and the 110 highs in 16.06. The tiebreaker of second-place finishes went PV’s way, 8-7, against a Spring-Ford unit that got a pair of firsts from Jacob McKenna in the 1,600 (4:36.25) and 3,200 (10:33.89).

Owen J. Roberts 95, Boyertown 54 >> Liam Conway, Aidan Hayward and Brendon Arcara were the big winners for the Wildcats in their PAC Liberty Division meet with the Bears.

Conway took the 1,600 (4:30.1) and 800 (2:02.9), Hayward headed the shot put (45-8 1/2) and discus (133-11) and Arcara swept the 300 intermediate hurdles (45.7) and 110 high hurdles (17-9). Boyertown had a two-win performer of its own in Ethan Michaels, who won the high jump (5-10) and the triple jump (37-0).

Upper Merion 70, Pope John Paul II 70 >> With a 9-6 advantage in first-place finishes, the Vikings emerged from their PAC Frontier Division meet against the Golden Panthers with the victory.

Shane McKeon was a two-event winner for PJP, taking the 1,600 and 3,200. Nick Galbraith had two firsts in the field, winning the shot put and javelin.

Girls

Phoenixville 86, Pottstown 64 >> Jasmine Hamilton took two throwing events to lead the Phantoms past the Trojans in their PAC Frontier Division meet.

Hamilton’s wins came in the shot put (30-9) and the discus (90-1). Aniya Hoskins was a two-event winner for Pottstown in the 400 (1:04.3) and the 200 (27.68).

Perkiomen Valley 84, Spring-Ford 66 >> Christina Warren turned in another four-win outing to help the Vikings outrun the Rams in PAC Liberty Division competition.

Warren again split her first between the track and the field, topping the 100 (12.88), the 100 low hurdles (14.51), the long jump (17-1 1/2) and triple jump (37-10). Teaghan Schein-Becker topped the distance races for PV, winning the 1,600 (5:15.72) and the 3,200 (11:35.86).

Owen J. Roberts 103, Boyertown 47 >> Corrin Ferrizzi and Sam Muntzer each won two events to head the Wildcats’ showing in their PAC Liberty Division meet with the Bears.

Ferrizi headed the long jump (15-6) and triple jump (35-4), with Muntzer doing the same in the 300 intermediate hurdles (50.1) and the 100 low hurdles (17.3). Boyertown’s lone firsts came from Aurora Conrad in the 200 (28.1), Jen Fretz in the shot put (30-10 1/2) and Kayla Yacavone in the discus (111-4 1/2).