Mercury Softball Roundup: Wash pitches Owen J. Roberts past Methacton

Sam Walsh pitched a complete-game shutout to lift the Owen J. Roberts softball team to a 1-0 win over Methacton in a Pioneer Athletic Conference Liberty Division matchup on Wednesday.
Walsh let up three walks and struck out four. OJR scored the game’s lone run in the bottom of the fourth inning when Rylie Hijosh singled to right to score Maddison Twaddell. Methacton starter Aubrey Seal pitched all six innings and was tagged with six hits and three walks.
Upper Perkiomen 11, Pope John Paul II 0 >> Taylor Lindsay tossed a two-hit shutout and was 2-for-2 with an RBI as Upper Perk won a five-inning PAC contest.
Morgan Lindsay, Karlee Fretz, Alyssa Sullivan and Kelsey Bernhart also had multi-hit days for Upper Perk.
Phoenixville 7, Pottsgrove 6 >> The Phantoms rallied from six runs down over their final three at-bats to earn a walk-off win over Pottsgrove thanks to pitcher Kendall Brown’s full-count RBI double. Brown had two hits and got the pitching win, allowing nine hits over seven innings. Aubrie Breisblatt also had two hits for Phoenixville (3-1 PAC), which benefitted from a five-run sixth inning.
Kira Livezey, Savannah Wilson and Olivia Klaptosky had multi-hit games for Pottsgrove.
Perkiomen Valley 12, Norristown 0 >> The Vikings scored 10 runs in the first inning and cruised to a PAC Liberty Division win over the Eagles.
Kacie Souder held Norristown to one hit and a walk in five innings of work to pick up the win.
Daniel Boone 11, Exeter 1 >> The Blazers did the bulk of their scoring early on the way to a Berks Conference victory over the Eagles.
Dani Hayes hit two home runs and drove in five runs while Sydney Hayes had another homer. Taylor Henderson went 4-for-4 with a triple and Liz Nitka had another three-bagger. Heather Hall held the Eagles to one run through five innings on the mound, and Henderson closed out the game in relief.
