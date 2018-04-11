Mercury Girls Lacrosse Roundup: Lasak, Gebert lead Owen J. Roberts past Methacton

Owen J. Roberts 16, Methacton 4 >> Charlotte Lasak and Eloise Gebert scored five goals apiece in the Wildcats’ big win over the Warriors.
Maddie Koury had a goal and six assists while Kelsey Kilgallon had a goal and two assists. Lilly Kull also scored twice for OJR (2-0, 2-3). Sydney Tornetta scored twice for Methacton (2-2, 3-4).
Phoenixville 14, Pottsgrove 5 >> Katie Baker scored five goals to pace the Phantoms to a win over the Falcons in PAC Frontier Division play.
Krya Trafford (four assists) and Mary Michaud scored three goals apiece while Ally Bonshock had a goal and three assists. Emma Visnov and Maddie Mitchell (two assists) were credited with solo goals while Sydney Alling made four saves. Emily Williams led Pottsgrove with four goals.
Pope John Paul II 8, Upper Perkiomen 6 >> The Golden Panthers used a 5-3 second-half advantage to claim a PAC Frontier Division win against the Tribe.
Monica Rapchinski led the way with five goals while Grace Cobaugh (two assists), Rory Nelson and Caroline Slattery rounded out the scoring for PJP. AiYi Young paced Upper Perk with four goals while Liz Fox and Courtney Bauer each scored once.
Boyertown 16, Spring-Ford 5 >> Sydney Fox scored six times to lead the Bears to a PAC Liberty Division rout of the Rams.
Hayden Corcoran, Amanda Diachynsky (assist), Kristy Kada (assist) and Ashley Dierolf added two goals apiece while Kylie Webb had a goal and two helpers. Kasey Fox and Sarah Didget combined for 15 saves in net. Cassie Marte led Spring-Ford with three goals while Olivia Yeagle posted a goal and two assists.
Hill School 12, Blair Academy 5 >> The Blues pulled away in the second half thanks to two-goal games from Tatumn Eccleston, Jordan Hower, Giavanna Tabarrini and Logan Clouser. Hill improved to 1-1 in the Mid-Atlantic Prep League and 3-2 overall.
