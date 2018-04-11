Mercury Baseball Roundup: McMonagle, Pottsgrove blank Norristown 3-0

Pottsgrove 3, Norristown 0 >> Ethan McMonagle pitched the complete-game shutout in the Falcons’ PAC cross divisional win over the Eagles.

McMonagle scattered four hits and let up just one walk while striking out six. Bailey Delp (run scored) and Alex Stump (two RBI) had two hits apiece. Dom Proietta finished with a double and pitched five innings for Norristown.

Upper Perkiomen 4, Owen J. Roberts 2 >> The Tribe made a three-run first inning hold up as Trey Livingstone threw six innings and didn’t allow an earned run in a PAC victory.

Justin Wornham was 2-for-2 with two runs scored. Upper Perk managed just three hits to four by OJR. Ryan Sayers was 2-for-3 with the Wildcats. Dawson Stuart took the loss (5.1 IP, 3 hits, 4 runs, 2 ER, 3 BB, 5 K).

Spring-Ford 13, Pottstown 8 >> Coy Walters went deep twice and the Rams scored runs in every inning on the way to a PAC divisional crossover win over the Trojans.

Walters finished 3-for-4 with three runs scored and three RBI while Patrick Jucker was 3-for-4 with a pair of triples and two runs scored. Cooper Webb got the win for Spring-Ford with five innings pitched and four runs (one earned) to his credit. David Hicks blasted a grand slam in the sixth inning for Pottstown.

Methacton 3, Pope John Paul II 0 >> The Warriors plated three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to break open the scoreless tie and claim a PAC divisional crossover win against the Golden Panthers.

Justin Dubost pitched into the seventh inning before giving it over to Jordan Lukas for the final out. Dubost allowed just one hit and three walks in 6-2/3 innings while striking out 12. Perry Corda and Conor Smith finished with doubles and runs scored batting out of the one- and two-hole, respectively. PJP’s Logan Mabry pitched all six innings while scattering seven hits.

Boyertown 15, Upper Merion 7 >> Mike Martin and Mike Hohlfeld hit homers while Sam Longacre finished 4-for-4 during the Bears’ PAC divisional crossover win against the Vikings.

Martin finished with two hits and two runs scored while Hohlfeld was 3-for-5 with two runs scored and two RBI. Longacre had three RBI and two runs scored while Drew Hartman picked up the pitching win with three innings of work.