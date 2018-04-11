Lehman-Lewis seals win for Glen Mills

Jaden Lehman-Lewis came up big in third singles to lead Glen Mills to a 3-2 victory over Chichester. He defeated Alec Lindley in three sets (6-4, 4-6, 6-3) to spot the Battlin’ Bulls the crucial point.
Also in the Del Val:
Academy Park 4, Penn Wood 1 >> The Knights took all three singles matches to clinch the league win. The Patriots’ duo of Steven Siv and Joseph Tholley accounted for Penn Wood’s lone point. AP coach Reggie Day earned career victory No. 650.
In the Ches-Mont:
Oxford 6, Sun Valley 1 >> Evan Roland and Sean Setnick rallied in doubles after dropping the first set, 6-3, to Joey Sapp and Gregg Rubbo. Roland-Setnick took the next two 6-3, 6-4, to earn some consolation for the Vanguards.
In the Central League:
Garnet Valley 7, Penncrest 0 >> It was a sweep but not a blowout, as the Lions took at least one set in all but one match. Eddie King defeated Zander Prokop, 6-1, 6-1, to send the Jags on their way.
Comments
Recent News
-
Suburban One League/ 40 mins ago
Picozzi homers twice in 11-run 1st, North Penn blasts CB East
Joe Picozzi hit a pair of home runs in the top of the first...
-
Peichel steals the spotlight as Strath Haven walks off
Strath Haven freshman Koll Peichel earned his varsity stripes with one swing of the...
-
Mercury Track & Field Roundup: Metzger, Howard lead Pottstown past Phoenixville
Boys Pottstown 102, Phoenixville 48 >> Martin Metzger and Jacob Howard each won two...
-
Mercury Girls Lacrosse Roundup: Lasak, Gebert lead Owen J. Roberts past Methacton
Owen J. Roberts 16, Methacton 4 >> Charlotte Lasak and Eloise Gebert scored five...
-
Mercury Baseball Roundup: McMonagle, Pottsgrove blank Norristown 3-0
Pottsgrove 3, Norristown 0 >> Ethan McMonagle pitched the complete-game shutout in the Falcons’...
-
Digital First Media/ 2 hours ago
Mercury Softball Roundup: Wash pitches Owen J. Roberts past Methacton
Sam Walsh pitched a complete-game shutout to lift the Owen J. Roberts softball team...
-
DiRita powers O’Hara past Prendie
Anna DiRita’s five-goal performance led the way for O’Hara in a 13-6 Catholic League...
-
Winter Sports/ 3 hours ago
2017-2018 Winter Pioneer Athletic Conference All-Academic Teams & Citizen Award
The Pioneer Athletic Conference released its All-Academic Teams & Citizen Award winners over the...
-
District 1/ 3 hours ago
Lehman-Lewis seals win for Glen Mills
Jaden Lehman-Lewis came up big in third singles to lead Glen Mills to a...
-
Spring Sports/ 3 hours ago
Higgins stars for Penncrest, but Garnet Valley sweeps
On a day when Penncrest went 1-1 in girls track & field — losing...
-
Suburban One League/ 3 hours ago
Schreiber scores 5, Upper Dublin cruises past Hatboro-Horsham in SOL American opener
UPPER DUBLIN >> The crossover between the winter and spring sports seasons in March...
-
Spring Sports/ 3 hours ago
Haverford, Radnor win in walk-off style
All-Delco outfielder Ali Murphy made sure Haverford would go home happy. Murphy’s two-run double...