Lehman-Lewis seals win for Glen Mills

Jaden Lehman-Lewis came up big in third singles to lead Glen Mills to a 3-2 victory over Chichester. He defeated Alec Lindley in three sets (6-4, 4-6, 6-3) to spot the Battlin’ Bulls the crucial point.

Also in the Del Val:

Academy Park 4, Penn Wood 1 >> The Knights took all three singles matches to clinch the league win. The Patriots’ duo of Steven Siv and Joseph Tholley accounted for Penn Wood’s lone point. AP coach Reggie Day earned career victory No. 650.

In the Ches-Mont:

Oxford 6, Sun Valley 1 >> Evan Roland and Sean Setnick rallied in doubles after dropping the first set, 6-3, to Joey Sapp and Gregg Rubbo. Roland-Setnick took the next two 6-3, 6-4, to earn some consolation for the Vanguards.

In the Central League:

Garnet Valley 7, Penncrest 0 >> It was a sweep but not a blowout, as the Lions took at least one set in all but one match. Eddie King defeated Zander Prokop, 6-1, 6-1, to send the Jags on their way.