Higgins stars for Penncrest, but Garnet Valley sweeps

On a day when Penncrest went 1-1 in girls track & field — losing to Garnet Valley, 102-48, and beating Radnor, 96-53 — Tara Higgins made a home in first place.
Higgins won the 100 (13.06), 200 (26.9), high jump (4-10) and javelin (120-2). The Jaguars got the better of the team competition, going 2-0, defeating Radnor, 114-35, in addition to their win over the Lions.
Maura Tease and Erika Kondo helped Garnet Valley by sweeping the hurdles events.
Strath Haven takes two >> The Panthers earned a 117-33 win over Haverford and a 132-17 victory against Springfield to stretch their winning streak to 81. Haven athletes took all 11 track events. Dana Hubbell won the 100 hurdles (17.01) and high jump (4-8). Haverford defeated
Springfield, 99-41, with Britt Reigler (16-5) taking the long jump and triple jump (33-3.5).
Lynch leads Ridley sweep >> Meghan Lynch put on an impressive display, crossing the line first in the 300 hurdles (47.6), 100 dash (12.8) and 100 hurdles (16.8). The Green Raiders beat Harriton, 125-24, and Marple Newtown, 95-31. The Tigers got the better of the Rams, 82-50.
Boys Track
A trio of Green Raiders paced Ridley in a 2-0 night, with a 115-35 win over Marple Newtown and a 128-19 win against Harriton. Tony Graham took the 300 hurdles and 110 hurdles, Zack Forney the 800, 1600 and 3200 and Abdul Kamara the 100 and 200.
The Tigers beat the Rams, 101-44.
Haverford rallies in relays >> The Fords took all three relays to go 2-0 (96-54 over Strath Haven, 127-21 over Springfield). The Panthers beat the Cougars in the other match-up, 80-70.
Arrndt sweeps throws, Penncrest wins>> The Lions beat Radnor, 87-63, and Garnet Valley, 77-73, thanks to Matt Arndt’s prowess in the throwing events. He won the shot put (44-9.5), javelin (130-6) and discus (124-9). Larry Coaxum’s victories in the long jump and triple jump paced the Jaguars past Radnor, 88-62.
Chester 62, Glen Mills 59 >> Ky Little took the 300 hurdles in 45.3 to set the pace for the Clippers. Jabbar Burk won both the high jump (5-6) and javelin (135) for the Bulls.
