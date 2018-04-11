Haverford, Radnor win in walk-off style

All-Delco outfielder Ali Murphy made sure Haverford would go home happy.
Murphy’s two-run double in the last of the seventh gave Haverford its second straight walk-off victory, 7-6 over Garnet Valley. Mel Falotico scored the winning run.
Morgan Marchesani continues to swing a hot bat. She was 3-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI to pace the Fords at the plate. Anna Mefford collected two RBIs, and Annabelle Donato pitched the final two innings to get the win.
All-Delco Lindsey Hunt was 1-for-3 with two walks for the Jags.
Radnor 8, Strath Haven 7 >> Radnor’s Audrey Rosenblum delivered the walk-off RBI single with two outs in the bottom of the seventh. Amanda McGrath, who scored the winning run, added two hits for the Raiders. Tess Massaro earned her first varsity win from the circle.
Malia Calciano roped a pair of doubles for Strath Haven.
Penncrest 11, Harriton 1 >> Liz Hoole went 2-for-2 with a homer, three RBIs and three runs scored to lead the Lions (3-2, 3-2). Maya Hartman pitched a complete game with 13 strikeouts. Kira Sbandi collected two hits, two runs and two RBIs.
Springfield 6, Marple Newtown 2 >> Jenna Casasanto went the distance, fanning six, as the Cougars (4-0, 4-0) remained perfect. Sam Ciasulla was 3-for-3 with two RBIs in the win.
In the Inter-Ac League:
Notre Dame 3, Episcopal Academy 1 >> Caroline Adams had the biggest hit of the game for the Irish, doubling home Sophia Marlino and Grace Jackson in the third inning. Bianca Rosato followed with an RBI two-bagger to make it 3-0.
Jackson threw all seven innings, allowing three hits while striking out 13. Belle Volatile ripped an RBI triple for Episcopal.
In the Ches-Mont League:
Oxford 10, Sun Valley 7 >> Freshman Hailey Lipka smacked her first home run for the Vanguards. Mel Chaponis added two hits.
In the Bicentennial League:
New Hope-Solebury 14, Delco Christian 4 >> Kira Berol recorded two RBIs in the loss for the Knights.
