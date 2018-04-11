DLN ALL-AREA: Girls Basketball First Team, Second Team & Honorable Mention

FIRST TEAM

Katie Mayock, Conestoga, Sr.

The 6-foot-4 center, Central League Most Valuable Player and St. Joseph’s University commit averaged 16.4 points per game, and more than 11 rebounds and three blocked shots per contest.

Paige Lauder, Villa Maria Academy, Soph.

The 6-foot-1 forward was voted the Most Valuable Player of the Athletic Association of Catholic Academies, and averaged 15.2 points per game as well as 9.0 rebounds per game.

Erin Thompson, West Chester Henderson, Jr.

The guard was voted the Warriors’ Most Valuable Player. A first team All-Ches-Mont League selection, she averaged 13 points per game, 3 assists and 3 steals and was a deadly accurate free throw shooter, converting a team-leading 80 percent from the charity stripe.

Maggie O’Hare, West Chester Rustin, Sr.

The guard averaged 19.1 points per game, and was a prolific 3-point shooter, nailing 71 treys this season. A first team All-Ches-Mont League selection, she finished her Rustin career with 1,178 points.

Erin Phelan, Downingtown East, Sr.

The forward, a first team All-Ches-Mont League selection, was key to the Cougars’ success, averaging 17.1 ppg and 6.3 rpg. Will play basketball for Widener University next winter.

***

SECOND TEAM

Maddie DePrisco, senior guard, West Chester Henderson

Sarah Huston, junior guard, Coatesville

Bella Smuda, sophomore center, Downingtown East

Andrea Prestianne, junior guard, Kennett

Erin Gallagher, senior forward, West Chester Rustin

Grace Schrof, senior guard, Unionville

Sadie Buzan, senior guard, Great Valley

Abby Walheim, junior guard, Villa Maria Academy

***

HONORABLE MENTION

Avon Grove: Amanda Smida, junior guard; Sara White, senior guard.

Bishop Shanahan: Sammi McCarter, junior guard; Kathryn Greenhut, sophomore forward; Megan Cox, senior forward.

Coatesville: Neveyah Chester, freshman forward; Sierra Bermudez, freshman guard.

Collegium Charter: Destyni Wood, senior forward.

Downingtown East: Olivia Williams, senior guard; Danielle Tyrell, senior guard.

Downingtown West: Sammie Sipes, sophomore guard.

Great Valley: Tessa Liberatoscioli, sophomore forward; Annalise Porreca, junior.

Kennett: Caroline Hertz, senior guard.

Oxford: Miranda Porretta, junior guard; Madeline Williams, senior guard.

Unionville: Sarah Covert, senior; Sam Ciccarelli, junior guard.

Villa Maria Academy: Morgan Warley, sophomore guard; Maddy Ryan, sophomore forward; Julia Samar, junior guard; Kiera Broadhurst, senior guard.

West Chester East: Marissa McDonald, junior guard; Mackenzie Richardson, junior guard.

West Chester Henderson: Erin Torrance, senior guard.

West Chester Rustin: Dikaya Daniels, junior guard; Becca Magrone, junior guard; Grace Plona, sophomore.

Westtown School: JoJo Lacey, sophomore guard/forward; Amaya Douglas, sophomore guard/forward; Halle Brown, junior point guard.