DiRita powers O’Hara past Prendie

Anna DiRita’s five-goal performance led the way for O’Hara in a 13-6 Catholic League win over Bonner & Prendergast.
Rachel Familigetti added a hat trick for the Lions, who outscored the Pandas 7-0 after halftime.
In the Catholic Academies:
Sacred Heart 15, Nazareth 7 >> Hannah Seifried (seven) and Danielle Santora (five) produced a dozen of Sacred Heart’s goals in a 15-7 win over Nazareth Academy in Catholic Academies play.
In the Bicentennial:
New Hope-Solebury 19, Delco Christian 4 >> Braedyn Thompson led the Knights with three goals, and Isabelle Brewster made 11 saves.
