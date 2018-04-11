DiRita powers O’Hara past Prendie

Anna DiRita’s five-goal performance led the way for O’Hara in a 13-6 Catholic League win over Bonner & Prendergast.

Rachel Familigetti added a hat trick for the Lions, who outscored the Pandas 7-0 after halftime.

In the Catholic Academies:

Sacred Heart 15, Nazareth 7 >> Hannah Seifried (seven) and Danielle Santora (five) produced a dozen of Sacred Heart’s goals in a 15-7 win over Nazareth Academy in Catholic Academies play.

In the Bicentennial:

New Hope-Solebury 19, Delco Christian 4 >> Braedyn Thompson led the Knights with three goals, and Isabelle Brewster made 11 saves.