Boys Basketball: The All-Delco Teams

First Team
Isaiah Wong, Jr. G, Bonner & Prendergast
Tyler Norwood, Sr. G, Penncrest
AJ Hoggard, So. G, Archbishop Carroll
Michael Smith, Jr. G, Chester
Christian Ray, Jr. F, Haverford School
Ajiri Johnson, Sr. F, Bonner & Prendergast
Second Team
Vinny DeAngelo, Jr. G, Sun Valley
Kharon Randolph, Sr. G, Haverford School
Austin Laughlin, Sr. G, Garnet Valley
Keyon Butler, Sr. F, Archbishop Carroll
Da’Quan Granberry, Sr. G, Chichester
Tariq Ingraham, Jr. F, Bonner & Prendergast
Third Team
Mike Webb, Sr. G, Springfield
Antwuan Butler, Sr. G, Cardinal O’Hara
Brian Randolph, Sr. G/F, Chester
Magd Abdelwahab, Sr. G, Upper Darby
Justin Anderson, Sr. G, Archbishop Carroll
Matt Dade, Jr. G/F, Episcopal Academy
Honorable Mention
Academy Park: Naseim Harley, Shermik Lofton, Tyriq Marrero, Bill Martin, Kamrohn Roundtree
Archbishop Carroll: Devon Ferrero, Luke House
Bonner & Prendergast: Yohance Garner, Mike Perretta, Donovan Rodriguez, Tyreese Watson
Cardinal O’Hara: Jordan Hall, Tasser Jones, Kyle Maska, Kevin Reeves, Garrett Ripp, Elijah Smith
Chester: Kylair Blackston, Rahmee Gilbert, Timothy Johnston, Karell Watkins
Chester Charter School for the Arts: Timmy Evans, Devonte Morris, Bruce Rogers, Akeem Taylor
Chichester: Calvin Church, James Hendricks, Jamese Lundy-Byrd, D’Nadre Morgan, Adam Sayed, Amiri Stewart
Christian Academy: Sam Geathers, Tehron Phillips, Grant Sareyka, Luke Sareyka
Delco Christian: Jacob Bronkema, Obinna Nwobodo, Tyler Penley, Jackson Piotrowski
Episcopal Academy: Alex Capitano, Colin Chambers, Jack O’Reilly
Garnet Valley: Cade Brennan, Connor O’Brien, Cole Palis, Greg Vlassopoulos
Glen Mills: Shyheem Bacon, Tarik Bey, Khelon Kirland, Nique Simmons
Haverford: Canaan Curry, Dan Roe, John Seidman, JT Smyth
Haverford School: Gavin Burke, Christian Clover, Jameer Nelson Jr., Asim Richards
Interboro: Damon Dukes, Carley Jones, Albert Pewa
Marple Newtown: Tommy Gardler, Mike May, Anthony Paoletti, Matt Peel
Penn Wood: Vatangoe Donzo, Julian Holloway, Desman Johnson, Makia Moore, Chris Nash,
Penncrest: Matt Arbogast, Justin Heidig, Chris Mills, Malcolm Williams
Radnor: Vernon Harper, Zahir Lee, Lewis Robinson
Ridley: Enoch Clark, Kyree Capers, John Mastella, Malachi Williams
Springfield: Kevin Deal, Frank Durham, Kyle Long, Ja’Den McKenzie
Strath Haven: Cooper Driscoll, Jordan Graves, Ryan Morris, Chris Rosini
Sun Valley: Shahir Brown-Morris, Marvin Freeman, Isaac Kennon, Lance Stone
Upper Darby: Diby Keita, Kymir Roper, Mamadou Toure, Jalun Trent, Floyd Wedderburn
Comments
Recent News
-
Winter Sports/ 22 mins ago
All-Delco Boys Basketball: Wong finds, conquers his challenge at Bonner & Prendergast
UPPER DARBY >> It’s not easy to get Isaiah Wong to crack a smile...
-
Winter Sports/ 24 mins ago
All-Delco Boys Basketball: Norwood capped historic career in championship fashion
In addition to Player of the Year Isaiah Wong, the All-Delco team includes: Tyler...
-
Winter Sports/ 33 mins ago
Boys Basketball: The All-Delco Teams
First Team Isaiah Wong, Jr. G, Bonner & Prendergast Tyler Norwood, Sr. G, Penncrest...
-
Winter Sports/ 1 hour ago
Eric Dixon leads We R 1 to Donofrio Classic semifinals
CONSHOHOCKEN >> We R 1 was doing just fine without Abington junior Eric Dixon...
-
Catholic League/ 4 hours ago
Fourth quarter does it for Archbishop Wood in win over Lansdale Catholic
LANSDALE >> Eric Bauer was a marked man but he squeezed in two second-half...
-
Girls Basketball/ 7 hours ago
DLN ALL-AREA: Girls Basketball First Team, Second Team & Honorable Mention
FIRST TEAM Katie Mayock, Conestoga, Sr. The 6-foot-4 center, Central League Most Valuable Player...
-
Girls Basketball/ 8 hours ago
DLN ALL-AREA: Neff deserves credit for Henderson’s historic run, even if she doesn’t seek it
For West Chester Henderson’s Greta Neff, the 2017-18 Daily Local News All-Area Girls Basketball...
-
Girls Basketball/ 8 hours ago
DLN ALL-AREA: Twin towers Ferguson, Shea carry West Chester Henderson to a season unlike any other
WEST CHESTER >> The 2017-18 girls basketball campaign was a season of firsts...
-
Fall Sports/ 10 hours ago
Seven Baldwin School senior athletes announce college commitments
Bryn Mawr >> Seven Baldwin School senior athletes took part in a college commitment...
-
Suburban One League/ 23 hours ago
Pietrzykoski’s 4 RBIs help North Penn roll past William Tennent
WARMINSTER >> Jordan Pietrzykoski came close to making a good day at the plate...
-
Spring Sports/ 23 hours ago
Prokop, Penncrest outlast Haverford
In a three-hour marathon that included two tie-breakers, Penncrest’s Zandeer Prokop outlasted Haverford High’s...
-
Suburban One League/ 24 hours ago
North Penn edges William Tennent in offensive slugfest
TOWAMENCIN >> As he prepared for a late inning at-bat, William Tennent third baseman...