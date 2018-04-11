Connect with us

Winter Sports

Boys Basketball: The All-Delco Teams

First Team

Isaiah Wong, Jr. G, Bonner & Prendergast
Tyler Norwood, Sr. G, Penncrest
AJ Hoggard, So. G, Archbishop Carroll
Michael Smith, Jr. G, Chester
Christian Ray, Jr. F, Haverford School
Ajiri Johnson, Sr. F, Bonner & Prendergast

Second Team

Vinny DeAngelo, Jr. G, Sun Valley
Kharon Randolph, Sr. G, Haverford School
Austin Laughlin, Sr. G, Garnet Valley
Keyon Butler, Sr. F, Archbishop Carroll
Da’Quan Granberry, Sr. G, Chichester
Tariq Ingraham, Jr. F, Bonner & Prendergast

Third Team

Mike Webb, Sr. G, Springfield
Antwuan Butler, Sr. G, Cardinal O’Hara
Brian Randolph, Sr. G/F, Chester
Magd Abdelwahab, Sr. G, Upper Darby
Justin Anderson, Sr. G, Archbishop Carroll
Matt Dade, Jr. G/F, Episcopal Academy

Honorable Mention

Academy Park: Naseim Harley, Shermik Lofton, Tyriq Marrero, Bill Martin, Kamrohn Roundtree
Archbishop Carroll: Devon Ferrero, Luke House
Bonner & Prendergast: Yohance Garner, Mike Perretta, Donovan Rodriguez, Tyreese Watson
Cardinal O’Hara: Jordan Hall, Tasser Jones, Kyle Maska, Kevin Reeves, Garrett Ripp, Elijah Smith
Chester: Kylair Blackston, Rahmee Gilbert, Timothy Johnston, Karell Watkins
Chester Charter School for the Arts: Timmy Evans, Devonte Morris, Bruce Rogers, Akeem Taylor
Chichester: Calvin Church, James Hendricks, Jamese Lundy-Byrd, D’Nadre Morgan, Adam Sayed, Amiri Stewart
Christian Academy: Sam Geathers, Tehron Phillips, Grant Sareyka, Luke Sareyka
Delco Christian: Jacob Bronkema, Obinna Nwobodo, Tyler Penley, Jackson Piotrowski
Episcopal Academy: Alex Capitano, Colin Chambers, Jack O’Reilly
Garnet Valley: Cade Brennan, Connor O’Brien, Cole Palis, Greg Vlassopoulos
Glen Mills: Shyheem Bacon, Tarik Bey, Khelon Kirland, Nique Simmons
Haverford: Canaan Curry, Dan Roe, John Seidman, JT Smyth
Haverford School: Gavin Burke, Christian Clover, Jameer Nelson Jr., Asim Richards
Interboro: Damon Dukes, Carley Jones, Albert Pewa
Marple Newtown: Tommy Gardler, Mike May, Anthony Paoletti, Matt Peel
Penn Wood: Vatangoe Donzo, Julian Holloway, Desman Johnson, Makia Moore, Chris Nash,
Penncrest: Matt Arbogast, Justin Heidig, Chris Mills, Malcolm Williams
Radnor: Vernon Harper, Zahir Lee, Lewis Robinson
Ridley: Enoch Clark, Kyree Capers, John Mastella, Malachi Williams
Springfield: Kevin Deal, Frank Durham, Kyle Long, Ja’Den McKenzie
Strath Haven: Cooper Driscoll, Jordan Graves, Ryan Morris, Chris Rosini
Sun Valley: Shahir Brown-Morris, Marvin Freeman, Isaac Kennon, Lance Stone
Upper Darby: Diby Keita, Kymir Roper, Mamadou Toure, Jalun Trent, Floyd Wedderburn

