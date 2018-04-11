2017-2018 Winter Pioneer Athletic Conference All-Academic Teams & Citizen Award

The Pioneer Athletic Conference released its All-Academic Teams & Citizen Award winners over the weekend from the 2017-2018 winter season.
Citizen Award Winners
Boyertown: Zachary Benning
Methacton: Elise Alexander
Norristown: Morgan Culbreath
Owen J. Roberts: Kylie Cahill
Perkiomen Valley: Grace Lindberger
Phoenixville: Dylan Tezak
Pope John Paul II: Liam Plate
Pottsgrove: Jayden Blakey
Pottstown: Emily Jerdon
Spring-Ford: Austin Hokanson
Upper Merion: Nelya Naida
Upper Perkiomen: Sierra Kelly
All-PAC Academic Teams
|School
|Boys Basketball
|Girls Basketball
|Cheerleading
|Boys Swimming
|Girls Swimming
|Wrestling
|Boyertown
|Kevin O'Connor
|Victoria Boalton
|Ashlee Basile
|Mason Kennedy
|Josephine Benner
|Elijah Jones
|Methacton
|Conor Smith
|Jillian Zerbe
|Rachel Murray
|Steven Zeng
|Victoria Zang
|Will Rebert
|Norristown
|Tyler Lyons
|Georgia Werkhiser
|Victoria Hudson
|Ethan Stilley
|Bailee Hendricks
|Nick Semon
|Owen J. Roberts
|Justin Bailey
|Bridget Guinan
|Dana Moore
|Jonathan Arditi
|Riley Hansen
|Jason Zollers
|Perkiomen Valley
|Carson Parke
|Brynne Wacker
|Katherine Proto
|Tom Santangelo
|Caitlin Cunningham
|Jahir Holmes
|Phoenixville
|Tim Kopera
|Peyton Graham
|Gabrielle Schmale
|Graham Shanno
|Caroline Turner
|Bryce Thompson
|Pope John Paul II
|Dan Cirino
|Monica Rapchinski
|Mary Kate Kushernick
|N/A
|N/A
|David Delciotto
|Pottsgrove
|Cameron Mowery
|Savannah Lear
|Tiffany Harris-White
|Patrick Agnew
|Chloe Gilmore
|Chase Banyai
|Pottstown
|Martin Metzger
|Gianna Epps
|Andraya Guy
|Sebastian Buchanon
|N/A
|Emmanuel Toussaint
|Spring-Ford
|Harrison Pierce
|Sarah Cooper
|Cameron Hellauer
|Carson Hilliard
|Arial Sigal
|Brandon Meredith
|Upper Merion
|Jonathan Eyer
|Madalyn Harvey
|Nelya Naida
|CJ Besz
|Kaitlyn Wang
|Gabriel Stribrny
|Upper Perkiomen
|Boris Duka
|Erika Boyer
|Brianna McDermott
|Joel Williams
|Madison Cairns
|Ryan Rossiter
