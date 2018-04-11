Connect with us

2017-2018 Winter Pioneer Athletic Conference All-Academic Teams & Citizen Award

The Pioneer Athletic Conference released its All-Academic Teams & Citizen Award winners over the weekend from the 2017-2018 winter season.

Citizen Award Winners

Boyertown: Zachary Benning

Methacton: Elise Alexander

Norristown: Morgan Culbreath

Owen J. Roberts: Kylie Cahill

Perkiomen Valley: Grace Lindberger

Phoenixville: Dylan Tezak

Pope John Paul II: Liam Plate

Pottsgrove: Jayden Blakey

Pottstown: Emily Jerdon

Spring-Ford: Austin Hokanson

Upper Merion: Nelya Naida

Upper Perkiomen: Sierra Kelly

All-PAC Academic Teams

SchoolBoys BasketballGirls BasketballCheerleadingBoys SwimmingGirls SwimmingWrestling
BoyertownKevin O'ConnorVictoria BoaltonAshlee BasileMason KennedyJosephine BennerElijah Jones
MethactonConor SmithJillian ZerbeRachel MurraySteven ZengVictoria ZangWill Rebert
NorristownTyler LyonsGeorgia WerkhiserVictoria HudsonEthan StilleyBailee HendricksNick Semon
Owen J. RobertsJustin BaileyBridget GuinanDana MooreJonathan ArditiRiley HansenJason Zollers
Perkiomen ValleyCarson ParkeBrynne WackerKatherine ProtoTom SantangeloCaitlin CunninghamJahir Holmes
PhoenixvilleTim KoperaPeyton GrahamGabrielle SchmaleGraham ShannoCaroline TurnerBryce Thompson
Pope John Paul IIDan CirinoMonica RapchinskiMary Kate KushernickN/AN/ADavid Delciotto
PottsgroveCameron MowerySavannah LearTiffany Harris-WhitePatrick AgnewChloe GilmoreChase Banyai
PottstownMartin MetzgerGianna EppsAndraya GuySebastian BuchanonN/AEmmanuel Toussaint
Spring-FordHarrison PierceSarah CooperCameron HellauerCarson HilliardArial SigalBrandon Meredith
Upper MerionJonathan EyerMadalyn HarveyNelya NaidaCJ BeszKaitlyn WangGabriel Stribrny
Upper PerkiomenBoris DukaErika BoyerBrianna McDermottJoel WilliamsMadison CairnsRyan Rossiter

