2017-2018 Winter Pioneer Athletic Conference All-Academic Teams & Citizen Award

The Pioneer Athletic Conference released its All-Academic Teams & Citizen Award winners over the weekend from the 2017-2018 winter season.

Citizen Award Winners

Boyertown: Zachary Benning

Methacton: Elise Alexander

Norristown: Morgan Culbreath

Owen J. Roberts: Kylie Cahill

Perkiomen Valley: Grace Lindberger

Phoenixville: Dylan Tezak

Pope John Paul II: Liam Plate

Pottsgrove: Jayden Blakey

Pottstown: Emily Jerdon

Spring-Ford: Austin Hokanson

Upper Merion: Nelya Naida

Upper Perkiomen: Sierra Kelly

All-PAC Academic Teams