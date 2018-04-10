The force is with May in Radnor’s win over Conestoga

Molly May netted five goals, including the game-winner in overtime, to lift Radnor over Conestoga, 11-10 in a Central League game.
Cate Cox scored a pair of goals while Carleigh Goldstein, Julia Rigolizzo, Ellie Mueller and Tori DiCarlo added one goal each for the Raiders. Goalie
Phoebe Proctor made 10 saves in the victory.
Also in the Central League:
Garnet Valley 8, Harriton 7 >> Kamryn McNeal’s third assist of the night set up Cam Faith’s game-winning goal for the Jaguars. Regan Nealon tallied three goals, Riley Delaney added two of her own and Sam Hamalak had seven saves.
Greta Stahl and Molly McDonough scored two goals apiece to lead the Rams.
Springfield 16, Marple Newtown 2 >> Julie Schickling and Belle Mastropietro spearheaded the Cougars (6-1, 2-1) dominant performance with three goals each while Bria Hemphill, Olivia Little and Dana Carlson added two goals each.
Kylie Gioia had a goal and an assist, and Kaley Cristello also scored for the Tigers.
Strath Haven 18, Lower Merion 5 >> Gillian Brennan and Olivia Memeger erupted with four goals apiece followed by Chloe Brennan, Margot Hotham and Emily Raech each scoring twice for the Panthers. Katie Capalbo made three saves for Strath Haven.
Haverford 13, Upper Darby 2 >> Willa Hetznecker had five goals and an assist, Nora Janzer added two goals and two assists and Lauren Johns made five saves for the Fords.
Violet Lange snuck two goals in the net, and Marianna Keita had 12 saves for the Royals.
In the Del-Val League:
Academy Park 16, Penn Wood 0 >> Riley Street and Shayna Flory led the way with three goals each while four players scored two goals apiece including Alicia Matthews and Imani Bradhams for the Knights, who tallied an 11-0 advantage by halftime.
Interboro 17, Chichester 2 >> The Bucs received two four-goal games (Keri Barnett, Morgan Reed) and a pair of three-goal performances (Molly Dowling, Marissa Mullan) while goaltender Jaila Zaccarria made 13 saves.
Olivia Esposito scored twice and Arianna Hess had seven saves for the Eagles.
In the Catholic League:
Archbishop Carroll 18, Lansdale Catholic 0 >> Julia Dellaratta notched a shutout as 18 players tallied a goal for the Patriots.
