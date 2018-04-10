All-Delco Girls Basketball: Record scoring lands Woodton historic first-team nod

In addition to Player of the Year Maura Hendrixson of Cardinal O’Hara, the All-Delco team includes:

Mahya Woodton, Academy Park: The senior guard is arguably the greatest female basketball player in Academy Park history. This season, Woodton became the program’s all-time leading scorer as she eclipsed the 1,000-point plateau. With 1,307 points, she finished her amazing career as the second-leading scorer in school history (boys and girls). Woodton, a two-time Del Val League player of the year, was the No. 1 scorer in Delaware County at 24.4 points per game. Woodton led the Knights to two straight Del Val League championships and appearances in the District 1 Class 5A tournament. She had five 30-point games and one 40-point showing during the 2017-18 season. With Woodton leading the way, the Knights earned their most wins in a season (15) since 2006-07. She is the first Academy Park All-Delco since Nancy Carroll, the 1986-87 Player of the Year. Woodton received an offer from University of Buffalo prior to her senior season.

Molly Masciantonio, Archbishop Carroll: One of the most underrated players in Southeastern Pennsylvania, the senior guard capped her scholastic career with a memorable senior season. Masciantonio was one of the top scorers and playmakers in Delco. She was the focal point of a Carroll team that enjoyed its best season since it last captured a state title in 2013. Masciantonio, a Ridley Township native, flourished as she guided the Patriots to the semifinal round of the PIAA Class 5A tournament. In addition to earning All-Catholic League honors, she was considered for Daily Times Player of the Year. Masciantonio finished third among Delco players in scoring average (16.3) and 3-point field goals (61). Though undecided on her college destination, Masciantonio, who is a 1,000-point scorer, is too good not to play at the next level.

Kenzie Gardler, Cardinal O’Hara: The senior guard enjoyed a remarkable high school career. A starter since the first day of her freshman year, Gardler played a vital role in helping the Lions become the best program in Delaware County the last three seasons. As a sophomore she helped the Lions reach in the PIAA Class AAAA championship in Hershey. As a junior and senior, Gardler was instrumental in O’Hara’s runs to back-to-back Catholic League titles. As a senior, Gardler put her name in the record books by becoming the latest O’Hara player to score 1,000 points. The Villanova signee was named All-Catholic League and earned co-Player of the Year honors by the Markward Club. She was a finalist for the Delco Player of the Year award, too. In her senior campaign, the three-time All-Delco led the Lions in points per game (14.2) and was among the top 3-point shooters in the county (31).

Emily McAteer, Garnet Valley: Quite simply, the junior guard was the best player in the Central League. Last

year’s league MVP was denied a second straight award, despite averaging 15.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 2.0 steals per game. A three-year starter for the Jaguars, McAteer became the latest player at Garnet Valley to surpass the 1,000-point plateau. She could become the girls basketball program’s all-time leading scorer next season. With McAteer showing the way, the Jaguars went undefeated in the Central League regular season for a second consecutive year and advanced to the final four of the District 1 Class 6A tournament. McAteer had one 30-point game and poured in 28 points to lead the Jaguars past Elizabethtown in the opening round of the PIAA Class 6A playoffs.

Mandy McGurk, Notre Dame: The junior guard ranked among the top 10 players in the county in scoring average (15.9) and 3-pointers (39). She was the catalyst of a Notre Dame team the advanced to the championship of the Pennsylvania Independent Schools Athletic Association tournament. McGurk, who is the younger sister of All-Delco and former Notre Dame and Bucknell standout Megan, was selected first team All-Inter-Ac League this season. McGurk and fellow junior guard Maggie Pina comprised one of the top guard tandems in the county. In addition to her scoring prowess, McGurk led the Irish in assists (4.7 per game) and steals (3.4). After fielding a slew of Division I offers, McGurk recently gave her verbal commitment to University of Penn.