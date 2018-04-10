Prokop, Penncrest outlast Haverford

In a three-hour marathon that included two tie-breakers, Penncrest’s Zandeer Prokop outlasted Haverford High’s Jamie Taglang in three sets to give the Lions a 4-3 victory over the Fords in the Central League.

Prokop won 7-6 (7-1), 3-6, 7-6 (7-1) to clinch the victory. Billy Hugett and Tommy Huggett helped the Lions take three of the four doubles matches.

Alex Archidiacono and Connor Rose won at second and third singles, respectively, for Haverford.

In other Central League action:

Garnet Valley 7, Ridley 0 >> Eddie King and Kemper Young did not lose a game at first and second singles, respectively, and Kevin Lu and Kunai Gupta were 6-0, 6-0 winners at second doubles to place the Jaguars.

Conestoga 5, Strath Haven 2 >> Clay Gaieski and Finn L’Armand won at first and second singles, respectively, for the Panthers. Gaieski beat Ahmad Aboseado, 6-3, 6-3, while L’Armand pulled out a 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 victory over Rodrigo Lorenein.

In the Catholic League:

Cardinal O’Hara 5, Roman Catholic 0 >> Luke Savage and Charlie Sheehan needed two hours to win at second and third singles, respectively. Savage won 7-5, 5-7, 7-6 (7-4). Sheehan pulled out a 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory.

In nonleague action:

Friends Select 3, Academy Park 2 >> Mel Schoolfield pulled out a three-set win at first singles, while Brian Erskine and Charles Spor won 6-0, 6-1 at second doubles for Academy Park.