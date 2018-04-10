Payton goes yard, picks up save to lead Episcopal to win

Isaiah Payton’s two-run homer in the top of the sixth inning proved to be the difference in Episcopal Academy’s 6-4 Inter-Ac League victory over Malvern Prep.

Payton finished 2-for-3 with a walk and recorded the save. Will Park was 2-for-4, and Jack O’Reilly provided a pair of RBIs for the Churchmen (3-5, 1-0). Junior Cole Dumont pitched 4.2 innings, allowing two earned runs while striking out five.

Connor Dillon paced the Friars with two hits and three RBIs.

Elsewhere in the Inter-Ac League:

SCHA 11, Haverford School 1 >> Calvin Costner knocked in the Fords’ only run.

In the Del Val League:

Academy Park 8, Glen Mills 2 >> Eric Beecham gave the Knights a strong outing, going four innings without allowing a hit. He struck out seven.

Matt Thomas belted a bases-clearing double in AP’s four-run fifth inning. Billy Martin added a triple.

Academy Park and Glen Mills pitching combined for 27 strikeouts on the afternoon.

Chichester 20, Penn Wood 0 >> The Eagles scored 10 runs in each of the first two innings, burying the visiting Patriots in three innings. Anthony Caramanico tossed a three-inning no-hitter. Joe Renzi had a double and three RBIs for the Eagles (3-1, 3-1). Andrew Rodriguez and Ryan Boyers each finished with a double and two ribbies.

Interboro 17, Chester 0 >> Collin Shields roped a pair of doubles, and Aaron Stankiewicz supplied a three-run double as the Bucs pounded the Clippers in three innings. Shields was 2-for-2 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Gavyn Stankiewicz chipped in with two hits, two ribbies and three runs. Johnny West was the winning pitcher.

In the Ches-Mont League:

W.C. East 17, Sun Valley 2 >> The Vanguards struggled to contain East’s high-powered offense which managed seven extra-base hits, including a grand slam. Evan Fooks laced a two-run double, and Dom Valente also had a two-base knock for Sun Valley (1-3, 1-3).