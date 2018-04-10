Mercury Softball Roundup: Owen J. Roberts rallies past Perk Valley

Owen J. Roberts 9, Perkiomen Valley 8 >> The Wildcats scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to rally back and claim a PAC Liberty Division win over the Vikings.

Madison Twadell finished 4-for-4 with a double and a run scored along with three RBI while Casey Walker was 3-for-4 with four runs scored and an RBI. Sam Walhs came on in relief and earned the win in the circle, spinning 4-1/3 innings where she scattered three hits. Jess Oltman took the loss for Perk Valley, letting nine runs (five earned) in six innings of work. Jordan Sell, Sela Fusco and Kara Fusco had two hits apiece.