Mercury Boys Lacrosse Roundup: Moccia, Turner lead Boyertown past Interboro, 10-4

Boyertown 10, Interboro 4 >> Nick Moccia and Mason Turner each scored three times to lead the Bears to a PAC win over the Bucs.
Brady McFalls, Brewer Johnson and Skylar Wallace each chipped in with a goal and an assist while Alex Axman scored once.
Perkiomen Valley 13, Pottsrove 2 >> The Vikings rolled to a victory over Pottsgrove in their PAC matchup.
The Vikings had assists on all their goals, with eight players contributing. Richie Marshall led all with a two-goal, four-assist day followed by fellow captain Brian Fehr, who had two goals and three assists.
Matt Brock was 14-for-14 at face-offs along with two goals and nine ground balls on the day. Max Nice, Connor Roop and Zach Schiffman also had two-goal outings with Nick Steele completing the point production; Nick Pammer chipped in with three assists.
Exeter 11, Daniel Boone 3 >> Matt Ward scored four goals with three assists, Jason Metz added three goals and three assists, and Connor Powell made eight saves to lead the Eagles past the Blazers in Berks Conference play.
Rylan Darrenkamp, Justin Epps, and Kyle Golden each scored goals for Boone (0-3, 1-3).
