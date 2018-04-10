Mercury Baseball Roundup: Strechay, Perk Valley down Owen J. Roberts

Tyler Strechay pitched into the seventh inning during the Perkiomen Valley baseball team’s 7-2 win over Owen J. Roberts on Tuesday night in Pioneer Athletic Conference Liberty Division play.

Joe Gorla went 3-for-4 and Mike Gama drove in a pair of runs to support Strechay’s 6-1/3 innings of two-hit, seven-strikeout pitching.

Muhlenberg 10, Pottstown 0 >> Jake Kuczawa, Dylan Sharp and Sean Guilbe threw a combined no-hitter for the Muhls in their non-league victory over the Trojans.

Kuczawa struck out four batters, Sharp and Guilbe each had three. Guilbe also went 1-for-3 with a home run, an RBI and two runs scored.