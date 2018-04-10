Main Line crew teams make waves at 3rd Manny Flick

Main Line high school crews had some fine performances at the 3rd Manny Flick on the Schuylkill River April 8. What follows are the results, as sent to Main Line Media News by the respective teams:

Baldwin School

Some of the day’s highlights for the Polar Bears included the varsity four (Coxswain Caroline Sterman, bow Helen Ji, two Hailey Barnett, three Tara McMahon, stroke Julia Love) taking a second place finish about half a second behind pack leaders Lower Merion.

Excellent performances also came from the team’s junior varsity doubles, who put up the second and third fastest times of the day in their event. Junior Jessica Shen steered boatmate and stroke seat Stephanie Hulme to victory in their flight, making the best of just a few days of practice together before racing in this lineup. Sophomores Jada Williams (bow) and Samantha Baron (stroke) finished second to Agnes Irwin.

In the junior varsity quad, Baldwin finished fourth with bow seat Avalon Rosenberger, two seat Grace Kirwan, three seat Helen Klaes, and stroke Jane Bai.

Baldwin’s novice quad of Ava Olson, Emily Xiong, Jessica Zhu, and Mimi Salgado finished third. In the double, Jasmine Bell and Katy Cappola also finished their first trip down the racecourse in third place,

Episcopal Academy

Episcopal entered seven boats in the 3rd Manny Flick, and had some high finishes.

EA’s Girls Varsity Quad, which was comprised of stroke Josephine Konopka, Alexandra Peyton, Rachel Barber and Brooke Kraftson, placed second in their heat with a time of 5:18.55.

The Episcopal Girls Novice 8 +, with stroke Lily Haupt, Mary Grace Konopka, Margot LeRoux, Hadley De Bruyn, Ruth Engelman, Mary Cipperman, Julia Rushton, Hollis duPont and cox Kenna McMeekin, placed third in their heat with a time of 5:42.78.

The Girls JV Quad, which included Lacey Rivera in stroke, Morgan Gantt, Allison Lee and Natalie Horbowy, finished third in their heat with a time of 5:32.22, narrowly missing a second place finish to Germantown Academy.

The Girls JV 4 +, with stroke Natalie Johnston, Raeleen Keffer-Scharpf, Mollie Bonner, Catherine Spellman and cox Juliana DiCarlo, placed fifth in their heat with a time of 5:57.97.

The EA Boys Varsity 8 +, which was comprised of Jack Rebillard in stroke, Owen Maier, Billy Stavropoulos, Harry Pusey, Drew Landaiche , Max Levinson, Ian Reape, Nick Peyton and cox Schuyler Kresge, finished in fourth place in their heat with a time of 4:45.72.

The Episcopal Boys Varsity 4 +, with Dhruv Raman in stroke, Aedan Yohannan, Jeff Li, Jake Landaiche and cox Myles Peter, placed fourth in their heat with a time of 5:40.97.

The EA boys Novice 8 +, which included Michael Yu in stroke, Peter Woodville, Chase Anderson, Arya Venugopalan, Glay Yang, Charlie Barton, Jimmy Bruder, Tony Thomas and cox Justin Morgan, placed sixth in their heat with a time of 5:51.62.

Haverford School

The Fords had three first-place finishes (freshman quad, freshman four and varsity four), two second-place finishes (freshman novice double, varsity quad) and two thirds (boys novice quad, JV four).

The Freshman Four won their race by more than 12 seconds, with a crew of Beau Christopher, Baoer Li, Brian Williams, Bryson Bernhardt and Ian Schiavone. The Freshman quad of Sen Zelov, George Lanchoney, Decker Patterson, and Henri Wache followed suit winning their event and posting the fastest time in the event.

The Haverford School varsity four had its best outing of the year, winning in convincing fashion and posting the fastest time in the event. In the varsity four for the Fords were David McKay, Jeff Pendergast, Thomas Laporta, Will Griffiths and Nelson Liu. The varsity quad closed the gap on this year’s favored crew, Malvern Prep, finishing only three seconds behind them and placing second.