Spring Sports

Kozub comes through in the clutch for Christian Academy

Trailing by four runs in the bottom of the seventh, The Christian Academy made the most of its final opportunity at the dish.

Freshman Gen Kozub had the game-winning RBI as the Crusaders rallied for five runs in their last at bats to claim a 13-12 victory over MaST Charter in a Bicentennial League contest Tuesday.

Kozub was 2-for-4 with a triple, three RBIs and two runs scored. Grace Gormley added four hits, two RBIs and three stolen bases from the leadoff spot for the Crusaders (2-0, 2-0). Lindsay Haseltine contributed with a single, a triple, two ribbies and a pair of steals.

In the Del Val League:

Academy Park 5, Penn Wood 0 >> Kayleigh Cervino twirled a one-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts for the Knights
Penn Wood’s Ameenah Ballenger also recorded 10 punchouts from the circle.

Interboro 7, Chichester 2 >> All-Delco pitcher Bridget Bailey struck out 16 and allowed zero walks in throwing a three-hit complete game. Bailey helped herself at the plate with two doubles and two RBIs.

Lilly Bonner was 3-for-3 with a triple and a walk for the Bucs (3-1, 2-0).

In the Inter-Ac League:

Penn Charter 4, Notre Dame 2 >> A four-run bottom of the sixth inning led the Quakers past the Irish. Grace Jackson collected two singles and Anita Bilotta added a double and a run scored for Notre Dame. Brooke McKeown singled and reached base three times.

Grace Stansfield was 2-for-3 and cracked a three-run homer for Penn Charter.

In the Catholic League:

Bonner & Prendergast 16, Neumann-Goretti 2 >> Allison Martin’s two home runs and four RBIs led the way for the Pandas, whose lineup pounded out 18 hits. Martin also pitched a two-hitter with three Ks to earn the win.

Meghan Sullivan also went yard twice and drove in three runs. Sam Lachette and Ariana McGeary both were 2-for-2 with an RBI.

Hallahan 6, Archbishop Carroll 2 >> Hallahan plated five runs in the top of the eighth to down the Patriots. Maddy McBride, a Sharon Hill resident, pitched a three-hit complete game with nine strikeouts.

In the Ches-Mont League:

Downingtown East 10, Sun Valley 2 >> Maddie Gutowiecz and Hailey Lipka each legged out a triple for the Vanguards.

