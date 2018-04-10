Girls Basketball: The All-Delco teams

First Team
Mahya Woodton, Sr. G, Academy Park
Molly Masciantonio, Sr. G, Archbishop Carroll
Kenzie Gardler, Sr. G, Cardinal O’Hara
Maura Hendrixson, Sr. G, Cardinal O’Hara
Emily McAteer, Jr. F, Garnet Valley
Mandy McGurk, Jr. G, Notre Dame
Second Team
Harlem Jennings, Jr. F, Archbishop Carroll
Dakota McCaughan, So. G, Bonner & Prendergast
Molly Paolino, Sr. G, Cardinal O’Hara
Brianne Borcky, Jr. F, Garnet Valley
Maggie Pina, Jr. G, Notre Dame
Jordan D’Ambrosio, Jr. G, Springfield
Third Team
Erin Sweeney, So. G, Archbishop Carroll
Luca Mamula, Sr. F, Episcopal Academy
Carle Andrews, Sr. G, Penn Wood
Alexa Abbonizio, Fr. G, Springfield
Belle Mastropietro Jr. G/F, Springfield
Emma Blewett, Sr. G, Upper Darby
Honorable Mention
Academy Park: Shantalay Hightower.
Archbishop Carroll: Wynter Bess, Karli Dougherty, Alli Dreger.
Bonner & Prendergast: Nyah Garrison, Maeve McCann, Emily Monaghan.
Cardinal O’Hara: Steph Huseby, Kerry Patterson.
Chester: Monique Colbert
Christian Academy: Grace Gormley, Lindsay Haseltine.
Delco Christian: Shirley Piotrowski.
Episcopal Academy: Seanna McNamara, Katie Weaver.
Garnet Valley: Nicole Barnes, Morgan Falcone, Jill Nagy.
Haverford: Erin Doherty, Lindsey Lane, Annalena O’Reilly.
Interboro: Amanda Floyd.
Marple Newtown: Devon Adams, Halle Robinson.
Notre Dame: Emma Kichula, Caitlyn Mullen.
Penncrest: Megan Arndt, Grace Harding.
Penn Wood: Awa Dicko, Jada Hutt.
Radnor: Ellie Mueller, Brienne Williams.
Ridley: Dana D’Ambrosio.
Sacred Heart: Eileen Piombino, Kyra Quigley.
Springfield: Alyssa Long.
Strath Haven: Olivia Fender.
Sun Valley: Abby Seasock.
Upper Darby: Gabby Liberio.
