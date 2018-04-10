Connect with us

Winter Sports

Girls Basketball: The All-Delco teams

First Team

Mahya Woodton, Sr. G, Academy Park
Molly Masciantonio, Sr. G, Archbishop Carroll
Kenzie Gardler, Sr. G, Cardinal O’Hara
Maura Hendrixson, Sr. G, Cardinal O’Hara
Emily McAteer, Jr. F, Garnet Valley
Mandy McGurk, Jr. G, Notre Dame

Second Team

Harlem Jennings, Jr. F, Archbishop Carroll
Dakota McCaughan, So. G, Bonner & Prendergast
Molly Paolino, Sr. G, Cardinal O’Hara
Brianne Borcky, Jr. F, Garnet Valley
Maggie Pina, Jr. G, Notre Dame
Jordan D’Ambrosio, Jr. G, Springfield

Third Team

Erin Sweeney, So. G, Archbishop Carroll
Luca Mamula, Sr. F, Episcopal Academy
Carle Andrews, Sr. G, Penn Wood
Alexa Abbonizio, Fr. G, Springfield
Belle Mastropietro Jr. G/F, Springfield
Emma Blewett, Sr. G, Upper Darby

Honorable Mention

Academy Park: Shantalay Hightower.
Archbishop Carroll: Wynter Bess, Karli Dougherty, Alli Dreger.
Bonner & Prendergast: Nyah Garrison, Maeve McCann, Emily Monaghan.
Cardinal O’Hara: Steph Huseby, Kerry Patterson.
Chester: Monique Colbert
Christian Academy: Grace Gormley, Lindsay Haseltine.
Delco Christian: Shirley Piotrowski.
Episcopal Academy: Seanna McNamara, Katie Weaver.
Garnet Valley: Nicole Barnes, Morgan Falcone, Jill Nagy.
Haverford: Erin Doherty, Lindsey Lane, Annalena O’Reilly.
Interboro: Amanda Floyd.
Marple Newtown: Devon Adams, Halle Robinson.
Notre Dame: Emma Kichula, Caitlyn Mullen.
Penncrest: Megan Arndt, Grace Harding.
Penn Wood: Awa Dicko, Jada Hutt.
Radnor: Ellie Mueller, Brienne Williams.
Ridley: Dana D’Ambrosio.
Sacred Heart: Eileen Piombino, Kyra Quigley.
Springfield: Alyssa Long.
Strath Haven: Olivia Fender.
Sun Valley: Abby Seasock.
Upper Darby: Gabby Liberio.

