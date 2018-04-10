DLN ALL-AREA: Boys Basketball First Team, Second Team, Honorable Mention & Coach of the Year

FIRST TEAM
Cameron Reddish, Sr, Westtown
The Duke University recruit led the Moose to their fifth straight Friends League title and averaged 21.4 points per game. Reddish is widely expected to play one year at Duke before entering the NBA Draft, despite missing much of this season due to injuries.
Jake Nelson, Jr, West Chester Rustin
Nelson was the main guy for the Golden Knights, averaging 16.5 points per game and 11 rebounds, and was the main focus of opposing teams.
Dom London, Sr, Octorara
London was a scoring machine for the Braves and his 28.1 points per game average led the Ches-Mont League.
Jhamir Brickus, Soph, Coatesville
Brickus averaged 20.3 points per game and eclipsed the 1,000 point mark in just two seasons. He led the Red Raiders to the PIAA Class 6A playoffs, and when the game was on the line, Coatesville wanted the ball in Brickus’ hands.
Malik Slay, Sr, Downingtown East
Slay was the best point guard in the Ches-Mont League as he averaged 15.4 points per game along with six assists per contest for the Cougars.
***
SECOND TEAM
Liam Ward, Sr, Great Valley
Deuce Turner, Soph, Malvern Prep
Jake Forrester, Sr, Westtown
Radhir Hicks, Soph, Malvern Prep
Jon Bol ajak, Jr, Church Farm
***
HONORABLE MENTION
Avon Grove: Dez Murphy.
Bishop Shanahan: David Angelo, Thomas Ford, Joe O’Malley.
Coatesville: Dapree Bryant.
Collegium Charter: Max Shiel.
Downingtown East: Andrew King.
Downingtown West: Greg Barton, Matt Howard
Kennett: Mitch Kosara.
Great Valley: Gavin Frankenheimer, Nate Graef.
Oxford: Ryan Todd.
Unionville: Bo Furey-Bastien.
West Chester East: Andrew Carr, Tym Richardson.
West Chester Henderson: Archer Rymiszewski.
West Chester Rustin: Tajir Asparagus.
Westtown: T.J. Berger, Jalen Gaffney, Westtown.
***
COACH OF THE YEAR
Ken Doyle, Bishop Shanahan
There were many impressive coaching jobs this season, but the coach who got the most out of his players was Bishop Shanahan boss Ken Doyle.
Doyle led the Eagles to a 22-6 record, won the first Ches-Mont League title in school history, placed second in the District 1 Class 5A playoffs and captured the first PIAA victory in 33 years for the Eagles.
