Conner notches 300th point as Strath Haven handles Lower Merion

Jeff Conner needed six points to reach the 300-point mark for his career. The All-Delco from Strath Haven got that and then some.

Conner collected five goals and three assists as the Panthers rolled to a 16-1 Central League victory over Lower Merion at King Field Tuesday.

Chris Rosini added three goals and two assists, while Liam Carney pitched in with two goals and one assist.

In other Central League action:

Springfield 9, Marple Newtown 8 >> Kyle Long, Mike Tulskie, Jack Spence, Ben Garcia and Joe DeBernardi had multi-point games for the Cougars. Long led the way with two goals and one assist. Tulskie and Spence added two goals and one assist each. Garcia tallied twice and DeBernardi contributed one goal and one assist.

Alex Viola (two goals, one assist), Luke Jelus (two goals), Vince Terra (two goals) and Marlon Weathers (one goal, two assists) paced MN.

Penncrest 10, Ridley 4 >> The Lions turned up the defensive pressure in the second half and kept the Green Raiders off the scoreboard.

Max Dougherty led the offense with four goals. Matt Coress and Asa Tyson added two goals and one assist apiece. Jake Bakey tallied twice for Ridley.

Haverford 14, Upper Darby 5 >> Jack Daly did most of the damage for the Fords with eight goals and one assist. Cole Lukasiewicz added four goals and one assist, and Matt Young was 10-4 in the face-off circle.

David Saint Fort had one goal and one assist for the Royals.

Conestoga 12, Radnor 7 >> The Pioneers pitched a shutout in the first half to knock off the Raiders.

Connor Pierce tallied three goals to lead Radnor. John Austen added two goals and two assists.

In the Ches-Mont League:

Great Valley 14, Sun Valley 9 >> The Vanguards could not erase an 8-1 halftime deficit. Jared Creegan led the way with five goals and one assist. Gavin McGinnis collected one goal and five assists, and Ian Bittenbender had one goal and two assists.

In nonleague action:

Boyertown 10, Interboro 4 >> The Bears got the jump on the Bucs with five goals in the first quarter. Gaige Lennon and Brett McLaughlin collected one goal and one assist apiece for Interboro.