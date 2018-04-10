Barrett paces Interboro over Chichester

Jillian Barrett showed off her versatility in Interboro’s 75-58 Del Val League win over Chichester. The sophomore won the 300 intermediate hurdles and the 3,200-meter run to lead the Bucs.

Kelly Conner and Tracy Enders also were double-winners for Interboro. Conner took first in the discus and javelin, while Enders won the long and triple jumps.

Zakirah Edwards won the shot put for Chi with a heave of 33 feet, 4 ½ inches.

In the Bicentennial League:

Delco Christian 85, Jenkintown 33 >> Shekinah Yanes won the 400, high jump and triple jump to pace the Knights. Maggie Kim was a double winner with victories in the 100- and 200-meter dashes.