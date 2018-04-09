Shipley third baseman Gerard Sweeney is Main Line Boys Athlete of the Week

The senior third baseman, a switch-hitter, recently reached the 100 career hit milestone. As of April 9, he was batting .500 with six extra-base hits, 10 runs scored and 10 RBIs. He is also a fine relief pitcher for the Gators, posting a 1.90 ERA and striking out two batters per inning . Last year, he was the Gators’ co-MVP, batting .453 with 31 RBI’s, 27 runs scored, 12 doubles, two triples and two home runs, and was a first team All-Friends’ Schools League selection and a Carpenter Cup pick for the third straight year. He will be headed to Lehigh University next fall.

Q: What do you find to be the biggest challenge as a switch-hitter, and how do you meet that challenge?

A: The biggest challenge to switch hitting in high school is being ready to switch to the right side of the plate at any time. Throughout the season I can go four or five games at a time without seeing a left handed pitcher so I try to simulate game-like reps at practice as often as possible. Tracking bullpens and hitting BP off of our lefty pitchers Cole Humes and Jeff Extor have helped my swing stay confident and fresh during these periods off.

Q: What do you like best about playing third base?

A: What I like about third base is that it’s mostly instinct, most balls are hit at you so hard that you don’t have time to think where your throwing the ball after it is hit to you, you have to know what situation your in before the play happens.

Q: In the recent win against Haverford School in which you got your 100th career hit, you also earned the win in relief with two good innings. What do you like best about relief pitching (as compared to being a starting pitcher)? What do you consider your best pitch?

A: I enjoy being a closer because when I come into the game I do not need to worry about a pitch count or losing velocity as the game goes on. As a reliever, I can throw more offspeed pitches and work batters into deeper counts, making them get themselves out and trying to get more strikeouts.

Q: What has been your most memorable experience as a Shipley baseball player – can you share it with us?

A: Beating The Haverford School last week. After losing to them 2-1 in the state tournament last year, ending our season, our team wanted revenge. Every year we look forward to playing them, and it was special to be a part of the team that finally beat them for the first time in school history.

Q: You mentioned that your Dad has seen most of your games up and down the East Coast. What has been the most important thing you have learned from your Dad about baseball?

A: He taught me how to play the game the correct way. If he sees me not sprinting around the bases on a pop up or ground out, he is the first one to let me know about it. In a game last season where I went 3-for-4 with a home run and a strikeout, he asked, “What happened that last at bat, how could you strike out with a man on third base?” Always pointing out my flaws first has kept me humble, and overall made me a better baseball player.

Q: What has been your most memorable experience in Carpenter Cup – can you share it with us?

A: My most memorable Carpenter Cup experience would be playing against many of my little league and travel ball teammates from Delaware County.

Q: Who is your favorite baseball player, and why?

A: My favorite baseball player is Dustin Pedroia because he plays every game like its his last. His grit and hustle on the field is something I try to emulate in my game.

Q: What is your favorite ballpark and why?

A: Fenway Park is my favorite park. It is the home of my favorite team and has the most interesting field layout in all of baseball, with Pesky’s Pole in right, and the green monster in left.

Q: Tell us a little about your pre-game preparation the day of a game.

A: Before every game I try to get out early before the rest of the team to get in extra swings. I always start off on the tee working on hitting pitch locations I am most likely going to see in the game, low and outside. After that I work in some front toss with a partner, and then hit BP with the team after our warm-ups.

Q: What do you plan to major in at Lehigh University? Is there a career field that particularly interests you at the present time?

A: At Lehigh I plan on majoring in mechanical engineering. I have always loved math and science, and this year have enjoyed my engineering course.

Fun facts – Gerard Sweeney

Favorite book: Great Gatsby.

Favorite TV show: Game of Thrones.

Favorite movie: Money Ball.

Favorite athlete: Joel Embiid.

Favorite pre-game pump-up song: No Mercy – T.I.

Favorite team: Boston Red Sox.

Favorite place to visit: “The beach.”

Favorite pre-game meal: Naked Smoothies and a cliff bar.

Family members: parents Gerard and Traceyann, sister Caseyann, brother Shane, dogs Diesel and Dobby.

