Pottstown cuts down Coatesville 20-3 under the lights (Mercury girls lacrosse roundup)

Pottstown 20, Coatesville 3 >> The Trojans scored a big non-league win under the lights at Grigg Memorial Stadium as Ebony Reddick had nine goals and two assists.

Adding to the Pottstown scoring was Da’zah Regusters (3G), Taylor Sundstrom (3G), Abbie Krause (3G), Christina Butler (1G) and Maryam Belgrave (1G).

Phoenixville 19, Collegium Charter 4 >> Balanced scoring led the Phantoms to a one-sided non-league victory. Multi-point scorers for Phoenixville were Katie Baker (6G), Maddie White (3G), Alana Lathan (3G), Ameerah Green (2G, 2A), Kyra Trafford (2G, 1A), Andrea Hook (1G, 1A) and Rosalia Palazzolo (2A).

Gillian Schlenner scored four for Collegium.

Boyertown 10, Exeter 9 >> The Bears hung on for a non-league win over the Eagles. Amanda Diachynsky scored three goals, Hayden Corcoran and Kylie Webb added two apiece to lead Boyertown.

Souderton 14, Upper Perkiomen 8 >> Hope Flack and Courtney Bauer scored three goals apiece during the Tribe’s non-conference loss against the Indians.

Riley McGowan scored six goals while Carlie Doughty had a hat trick as Souderton jumped out to a 10-3 lead by the half. Kaitlyn Connolly and Sarah Goodwin each scored twice and added assists. Liz Fox and AiYi Young each scored once for Upper Perk while Alysa Thompson made seven saves.