Mercury Softball Roundup: Sell, Hamm lead Perk Valley past Council Rock South

Perkiomen Valley 15, Council Rock South 6 >> Jordan Sell and Taylor Hamm each hit two-run home runs during the Vikings’ non-conference win over the Hawks.

Katie Hurd picked up the win in the circle while Hamm finished up with four RBI.

Interboro 6, Boyertown 0 >> The Bucs’ Bridget Bailey dazzled with a 14-strikeout, 3-hit shutout of the Bears in non-league play. Bailey also went 2-for-4 with an RBI while Billy Kerwood had two hits and two RBI as Interboro broke away with a four-run fifth inning, chasing Boyertown starter Alex Schaefer (4.2 IP, 7 hits, 5 R, 3 ER, 6K, 3 BB).

Allison Melahn (double), Veronica Maryanski and Kylie Hertzler each had a hit for Boyertown.

Pennridge 8, Upper Perkiomen 5 >> Kailyn Bell helped her own cause with a 3-for-4 day at the plate while Ally Motts was 2-for-3 with a home run to lead Pennridge to a non-league win at Upper Perk.

For Upper Perk, Jenna Sullivan had three hits while Karlee Fretz was 2-for-4 with an RBI but took the pitching loss, going six innings and allowing eight runs (five earned) on 11 hits.

Methacton 6, Central Bucks East 0 >> The Warriors’ Aubrey Seal threw a four-hit shutout with five strikeouts for a non-league win.

Taylor Angelillis and Sam Weil-Kaspar homered for Methacton’s eight-hit offense.

Daniel Boone 15, Reading 0 >> Dani Hayes and winning pitcher Caitlin McCrone each homered as the Blazers won a five-inning Berks I matchup. Hayes was 2-for-2 with two RBI, McCrone was 2-for-4 with three RBI and Elizabeth Nitka had a double and three RBI.