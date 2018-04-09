Pottstown 20, Coatesville 3 >> The Trojans scored a big non-league win under the lights at Grigg Memorial Stadium as Ebony Reddick had nine goals and two assists.
Adding to the Pottstown scoring was Da’zah Regusters (3G), Taylor Sundstrom (3G), Abbie Krause (3G), Christina Butler (1G) and Maryam Belgrave (1G).
Phoenixville 19, Collegium Charter 4 >> Balanced scoring led the Phantoms to a one-sided non-league victory. Multi-point scorers for Phoenixville were Katie Baker (6G), Maddie White (3G), Alana Lathan (3G), Ameerah Green (2G, 2A), Kyra Trafford (2G, 1A), Andrea Hook (1G, 1A) and Rosalia Palazzolo (2A).
Gillian Schlenner scored four for Collegium.
Boyertown 10, Exeter 9 >> The Bears hung on for a non-league win over the Eagles. Amanda Diachynsky scored three goals, Hayden Corcoran and Kylie Webb added two apiece to lead Boyertown.
Souderton 14, Upper Perkiomen 8 >> Hope Flack and Courtney Bauer scored three goals apiece during the Tribe’s non-conference loss against the Indians.
Riley McGowan scored six goals while Carlie Doughty had a hat trick as Souderton jumped out to a 10-3 lead by the half. Kaitlyn Connolly and Sarah Goodwin each scored twice and added assists. Liz Fox and AiYi Young each scored once for Upper Perk while Alysa Thompson made seven saves.
Comments
Recent News
-
All-Delco swimming: Boratto, Abruzzo represent spectrum of local swimming talent
PLYMOUTH TWP. >> The moments came less than a half hour apart on the...
-
All-Delco Swimming: Four Fords highlight sizeable Inter-Ac contingent
In addition to Swimmers of the Year Alex Boratto and Mia Abruzzo, the All-Delco...
-
Swimming: The All-Delco Teams
First Team Alex Boratto, Sr., Haverford School Ivan Puskovitch, Jr., Episcopal Academy John Nelligan,...
-
Mercury Girls Lacrosse Roundup: Reddick leads Pottstown past Coatesville
Pottstown 20, Coatesville 3 >> The Trojans scored a big non-league win under the...
-
Mercury Softball Roundup: Sell, Hamm lead Perk Valley past Council Rock South
Perkiomen Valley 15, Council Rock South 6 >> Jordan Sell and Taylor Hamm each...
-
Mercury Baseball Roundup: Engleman, Methacton outlast Boyertown, 1-0 in extras
In an 11-inning pitchers’ duel, the Methacton baseball team clawed across a run in...
-
Pottstown cuts down Coatesville 20-3 under the lights (Mercury girls lacrosse roundup)
Pottstown 20, Coatesville 3 >> The Trojans scored a big non-league win under the...
-
Sell, Hamm go deep as Perkiomen Valley rolls over CR South (Mercury softball roundup)
Perkiomen Valley 15, Council Rock South 6 >> Jordan Sell and Taylor Hamm each...
-
Methacton outlasts Boyertown 1-0 in 11 innings (Mercury baseball roundup)
In an 11-inning pitchers’ duel, the Methacton baseball team clawed across a run in...
-
Zimmerman keeps Marple Newtown in control of Strath Haven
NETHER PROVIDENCE >> Luke Zimmerman couldn’t resist the opportunity at Saint Joseph’s University. A...
-
Mefford comes through in 10th as Haverford walks off
Anna Mefford’s single with the bases loaded in the 10th inning gave Haverford a...
-
It’s a tie on the track between Penncrest, Lower Merion
Penncrest tied Lower Merion (77-77) and defeated Ridley (101-49) in a Central League tri-meet....