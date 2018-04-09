Mercury Baseball Roundup: Engleman, Methacton outlast Boyertown, 1-0 in extras

In an 11-inning pitchers’ duel, the Methacton baseball team clawed across a run in the 11th inning on Mark Engleman’s RBI hit to score a 1-0 Pioneer Athletic Conference Liberty Division win over Boyertown on Monday evening.

Zack Griffin, Demetrio Rodriguez and winning pitcher Ben Christian combined on a four-hit shutout, striking out 13. Griffin gave up three hits over the first seven innings, Rodriguez struck out five in two innings while Christian didn’t allow a hit over the final two innings.

It spoiled the solid Boyertown pitching of Noah Kurtz (6 IP, 4 hits, 0 R, 7 Ks) and Mike Hohlfeld (5 IP, 4 hits, 1 R, 1 BB, 8 K), who took the loss.

Perry Corda and Conor Smith had two-hit days for Methacton.

Perkiomen Valley 6, Central Bucks West 5 >> AJ Hansen delivered the game-winning walkoff hit in the bottom of the seventh inning to score Connor McShea and give the Vikings a non-conference win over the Bucks.

Joe Gorla finished 1-for-2 with a two-run triple and a run scored while Andrew Yannantuono and Tommy Moore each finished with doubles. McShea picked up the win with an inning of relief where he struck out two.

Pottstown 9, Collegium Charter 7 >> The Trojans climbed out of a six-run deficit after one inning with an eight-run third inning and excellent relief pitching by Aiden Leh en route to a non-league win.

Leh tossed four innings of one-hit relief, striking out eight, in support of starter Owen Morton, who went three innings only allowing one hit but six runs, four of which were unearned.

Dalton Mullen had a double, two walks, two RBI and scored twice while Jake Eagle had a hit and two RBI.

Spring-Ford 7, North Penn 0 >> The Rams broke open a scoreless tie with a three-run fourth inning on the way to a non-conference win over the Knights.

Zach Male earned the win, pitching four complete innings of one-hit ball with two walks and two strikeouts before turning it over to Ben Wilchacky and Kevin Hynes in relief. Brandon Ernst hit a two-run triple in the bottom of the sixth inning while David McCurry had a hit, a run scored and two RBI.

Daniel Boone 4, Reading 2 >> Josh Piccarreta’s RBI triple in the fifth inning gave the Blazers the lead for good in a Berks I win over Reading.

Matt Henderson got the win for Daniel Boone after allowing two runs on six hits with eight strikeouts over six innings. Connor Cleaver, who was 2-for-3 with a double and RBI, picked up the save. Teagan Duffie was also 2-for-3 with a double.