Mefford comes through in 10th as Haverford walks off

Anna Mefford’s single with the bases loaded in the 10th inning gave Haverford a 3-2 walk-off victory over Ridley.

Hannah Hermansen, who began the inning at second base due to the international tiebreaker rule, scored the winning run. Morgan Marchesani added a double and an RBI for Haverford (1-1).

Annabelle Donato allowed only four hits in throwing a complete game. Ashley Shanks collected three hits for Ridley.

Elsewhere in the Central League:

Strath Haven 10, Marple Newtown 8 >> Emily Lesher was a perfect 4-for-4 with a double, a triple and two runs scored to lead the Panthers (2-0). Audrey Kochanowicz belted a home run, and Hazel Kane legged out a triple.

Penncrest 12, Radnor 0 >> Maya Hartman twirled a one-hit shutout with nine strikeouts as the Lions pounced on the Raiders. Abby Allinson crushed a three-run homer and Liz Hoole was 3-for-3 with two RBIs and a pair of runs scored.

Springfield 7, Harriton 3 >> Jordan Galloway paced the Cougars (3-0, 3-0) with three hits, including a double. Jenna Casasanto fanned 10 and allowed no walks in a complete game performance.

Garnet Valley 15, Lower Merion 0 >> Reece Gabriele powered the Jaguars to a blowout win, going 4-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored. Lindsey Hunt and Kelly McLaughlin each supplied a home run. Becca Halford pitched two-hit shutout with four Ks. Diane Torregrossa was 1-for-3 with a double, three RBIs, two runs scored and a walk.

In nonleague action:

Interboro 6, Boyertown 0 >> All-Delco Bridget Bailey pitched a three-hit shutout with 14 Ks. Billie Kerwood was 2-for-2 with three RBIs for the Bucs (2-1).

In the Catholic League:

Bonner & Prendergast 15, Little Flower 2 >> Kaitlyn Martin clubbed two long balls, and Ariana McGeary launched a two-run homer as the Pandas (3-2, 2-0) rolled to their second win in a row. Meghan Sullivan pitched a three-hitter with nine strikeouts, and helped her caused with three hits and one RBI.

In the Ches-Mont League:

Sun Valley 14, Great Valley 7 >> Maddie Gutowiecz, who was the winning pitcher, belted two homers and knocked in five runs for the Vanguards. Jamie McIhlenney, Alayna Lloyd, Madison Koons and Claudia Davis all chipped in with two base knocks.

In the Bicentennial League:

Christian Academy 10, Faith Christian 5 >> Oksana Specht was 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored as TCA won its season opener. Lindsay Haseltine (three RBIs), Courtney Bailey (two RBIs) and Makayla Peltz (two RBIs) contributed three hits apiece. Freshman Gen Kozub was the winning pitcher, striking out six.