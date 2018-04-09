Lennon powers Interboro to a victory

Gaige Lennon powered Interboro to a 15-2 win over Bonner & Prendergast with four goals and four assists.
Michael Porreca chipped in three goals and one assist, Mikey Brown three assists for the Bucs.
Haverford School 16, Bellevue 4 >> Adam Salvaggio and Luke O’Grady netted three goals each as the Fords handed the visitors form Washington.
T.J. Malone contributed two goals and four assists for the Fords. Peter Garno added two goals and two assists.
Haverford 15, Cardinal O’Hara 2 >> Cole Lukasiewicz led the Fords with four goals and one assist, Jack Daly added three goals and two assists, Kyle Bennett two goals and one assist.
James Kutufaris scored O’Hara’s goals.
Recent News
