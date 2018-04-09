Lehman-Lewis steps up as Glen Mills gets past AP

Minus their top singles player, Glen Mills juggled the lineup Monday for its critical Del Val League match with Academy Park.

Doubles player Jaden Lehman-Lewis rose to the occasion upon being moved to third singles, battling to a three-set win over Sahmir Blackwell to spark the Bulls to a 3-2 victory.

The triumph avenged an earlier loss to the Knights and elevated the Bulls to 3-2 in the league.

Lehman-Lewis beat Blackwell, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 after Mel Schoolfield and Kosevar Cocaj won in straight sets at first and second singles for the Knights.

The Bulls then swept the doubles, John Chavez and Danny Orozco defeating Ryan Taylor and Malcolm Bevans, 6-2, 6-3, and Erin McEnany and Dakota Cable topping Brian Erskin and Charles Spor, 6-1, 6-3.

The Bulls are 3-3 on the season.

In Ches-Mont action:

Octorara 7, Sun Valley 0 >> At second doubles, Evan Roland and Sean Setrick bounced back from losing the first set with a 6-2 triumph over Will Gallagher and Andrew Tate. But Gallagher and Tate captured the final set 6-4.