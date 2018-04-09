Connect with us

Lees handles tough conditions to lead Agnes Irwin on the links

Kaitlyn Lees carded a birdie as part of a two-over 37 in inhospitable conditions at Philadelphia Country Club to lead Agnes Irwin to a 220-299 victory over Baldwin in Inter-Ac golf play.

Meghan Fahey posted a 42, and Maura Boyle checked in with a season-low score of 44 for the Owls.

