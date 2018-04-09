Connect with us

It’s a tie on the track between Penncrest, Lower Merion

Penncrest tied Lower Merion (77-77) and defeated Ridley (101-49) in a Central League tri-meet.

The Lions were led by Brendan Long, Bill Angelina and Andrew Woolery, who teamed up to win two relays.
Marcus Troy won the 400 and anchored the 4 x 400 relay.

Zach Forney won the 800 and the 1,600 for Ridley, which fell to Lower Merion, 96-52.

