First Team
Liam McCanney, forward, Cardinal O’Hara
Michael Giampapa, forward, Ridley
Mike Irey, forward, Strath Haven
John Paul Ahearn, forward, Cardinal O’Hara
Dante Gattone, defenseman, Haverford
Justin Boornazian, defenseman, Cardinal O’Hara
Jacob George, goaltender, Archbishop Carroll
Second Team
Kevin Brown, forward, Springfield
Dan Barrett, forward, Springfield
Ryan Spanier, forward, Strath Haven
Michael Desio, forward, Ridley
Thomas Yocum, defenseman, Springfield
Blayden Reid, defenseman, Strath Haven
Troy Percival, goaltender, Cardinal O’Hara
Honorable Mention
Archbishop Carroll: Jason Zambella
Bonner & Prendergast: Jakob Moleski, Pat Jensen
Cardinal O’Hara: Zac Deemer, Matt Beck
Episcopal Academy: Tyler French, Brendan Huf
Garnet Valley: Matthew Wood
Haverford: Tyler Cassidy, Daniel Quartapella
Haverford School: Cal Buonocore, Bobby Gibson, Grey Rumain
Interboro: Stephen Schwartz, Jake Reifer
Marple Newtown: Ian Malarick
Penncrest: Matthew Dougherty, Declan Casey
Radnor: Jake Rader, Luc VonCzoernig
Ridley: Brett Dunning, Eric Miller
Springfield: Steven Griffin, Lachlan Plummer
Strath Haven: Lukas Bernaus, Liam Carney
Comments
Recent News
-
All-Delco Hockey: Mature McCanney grew into the Player of Year
MARPLE >> After Cardinal O’Hara defeated Father Judge, 3-2, in overtime to win the...
-
All-Delco Hockey: Ridley’s Giampapa picked up where he left off
In addition to Player of the Year Liam McCanney, the All-Delco hockey team includes:...
-
Hockey: The All-Delco teams
First Team Liam McCanney, forward, Cardinal O’Hara Michael Giampapa, forward, Ridley Mike Irey, forward,...
-
Swimming/ 7 hours ago
DLN ALL-AREA: Boys Swimming First Team, Second Team, Honorable Mention & Coach of the Year
First Team EMIL JURCIK, Kennett, Sr. A UConn signee, Jurcik is probably Kennett’s most...
-
Swimming/ 8 hours ago
DLN WINTER ALL-AREA: Conestoga’s Brendan Burns reaches whole new level at states
TREDYFFRIN >> Looking back, it’s pretty clear that 2018 Daily Local News All-Area...
-
Lanzaiotto saves day for Notre Dame
Goalie Jackie Lanzaiotto stopped a free position with 1.3 seconds left to preserve Notre...
-
Conner comes through in clutch for Strath Haven
In need of a goal in overtime with a man-advantage, where else would Strath...
-
Fast start lead Bonner & Prendergast to first win
Bonner & Prendie scored five times in the top of the first inning and...
-
Record-setting day for Notre Dame’s Schneider
Move over Alyssa Rudawsky and make room for Notre Dame’s Jessica Schneider. Schneider won...
-
Forney goes distance twice at Haverford Invitational
The outdoor track season may be young, but Ridley’s Zack Forney and Tony Graham,...
-
Mercury Girls Lacrosse Roundup: Tornetta, Methacton blank Council Rock South
Methacton 11, Council Rock South 0 >> Sydney Tornetta had a hand in six...
-
Mercury Boys Lacrosse Roundup: Perk Valley erases early deficit, drops Wissahickon 5-4
Perkiomen Valley 5, Wissahickon 4 >> The Vikings eared a three-goal first-period deficit and...