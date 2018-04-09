Connect with us

Winter Sports

Hockey: The All-Delco teams

First Team

Liam McCanney, forward, Cardinal O’Hara
Michael Giampapa, forward, Ridley
Mike Irey, forward, Strath Haven
John Paul Ahearn, forward, Cardinal O’Hara
Dante Gattone, defenseman, Haverford
Justin Boornazian, defenseman, Cardinal O’Hara
Jacob George, goaltender, Archbishop Carroll

Second Team

Kevin Brown, forward, Springfield
Dan Barrett, forward, Springfield
Ryan Spanier, forward, Strath Haven
Michael Desio, forward, Ridley
Thomas Yocum, defenseman, Springfield
Blayden Reid, defenseman, Strath Haven
Troy Percival, goaltender, Cardinal O’Hara

Honorable Mention

Archbishop Carroll: Jason Zambella
Bonner & Prendergast: Jakob Moleski, Pat Jensen
Cardinal O’Hara: Zac Deemer, Matt Beck
Episcopal Academy: Tyler French, Brendan Huf
Garnet Valley: Matthew Wood
Haverford: Tyler Cassidy, Daniel Quartapella
Haverford School: Cal Buonocore, Bobby Gibson, Grey Rumain
Interboro: Stephen Schwartz, Jake Reifer
Marple Newtown: Ian Malarick
Penncrest: Matthew Dougherty, Declan Casey
Radnor: Jake Rader, Luc VonCzoernig
Ridley: Brett Dunning, Eric Miller
Springfield: Steven Griffin, Lachlan Plummer
Strath Haven: Lukas Bernaus, Liam Carney


