Gormley’s career day keys Springfield romp

Springfield cruised to a 18-4 triumph over Cardinal O’Hara on the strength of a career-high four goals from Erin Gormley.

Dana Carlson, Olivia Pace, Olivia Little, Julie Schickling, Alyssa Long and Bell Mastropietro tallied two goals apiece for the Cougars (5-1). Mastropietro chipped in four assists, Little two.

Anna DeRita scored two goals for the Lions.

In other nonleague action:

Interboro 15, Penn Wood 1 >> Marissa Mullan and Keri Barnett scored three goals each, the latter adding two assists, and Morgan Reed paired two goals with two assists as the Bucs rolled.

Breann Pearson scored Penn Wood’s goal, and Sonia Sesay made 13 saves.

Plymouth Whitemarsh 14, Haverford 3 >> Reilly Morgan scored twice, but the Fords couldn’t recover from an 11-1 halftime deficit.

In the Catholic Academies League:

Gwynedd Mercy 16, Sacred Heart 9 >> Danielle Santora led Sacred Heart (0-2, 0-2) with four goals. Julia Flood added three.