DLN ALL-AREA: Girls Swimming First Team, Second Team & Honorable Mention

FIRST TEAM

ISABELLA PAOLETTI, Avon Grove, So.

One of the top sophomores in the state, Paoletti came home with four medals from the state meet, including a silver in the 500 freestyle. She chipped in a sixth in the 200 freestyle and added a pair of top-four finishes as a member of the 200 medley relay (2nd) and the 400 freestyle relay (4th). Paoletti also rolled up four top-four performances at the district meet in the 200 freestyle, 500 freestyle and two relays.

ANN CAROZZA, West Chester East, Sr.

A six-time state medalist, Carozza dropped just one dual meet race in her high school career. She was the silver medalist at states in the 100 butterfly and fourth in the 100 freestyle this winter, with two All-American qualifying times. Carozza holds the school record in both events and was the District 1 champion in the 100 butterfly. She plans to swim at West Chester.

CAMRYN CARTER, Unionville, Jr.

Participated in four top-10 finishes at the 3A state meet, including a bronze medal in the 50 freestyle. Carter added a ninth place finish in the 100 freestyle and was a valued member of the 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay that placed fourth and ninth, respectively. “Camryn takes school very seriously and does well in all of her classes,” said Unionville coach Elizabeth Smith.

KAITYLN AGGER, Villa Maria, Sr.

A co-captain of a Hurricanes team that captured the program’s eighth straight 2A state crown. Agger contributed mightily to the title with a second in the 500 freestyle. She was also a member of Villa’s 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay, and both grabbed seventh place at states. Agger notched a silver medal in the 500 freestyle at districts.

MADISON LEDWITH, Conestoga, Sr.

A two-time medalist at states, Ledwith was an All-League selection in all four high school years. She secured a bronze medal at states in the 100 butterfly, and added a seventh in the 100 freestyle. At the District 1 Championship, Ledwith added a second and third. She will continue swimming at the collegiate level at Penn State.

LAUREN DiCAMILLO, Coatesville, Jr.

The top performer on the best Raiders team in 15 years. DiCamillo delivered four top-15 swims at the state meet, including a win in the consolation finals of the 100 butterfly and a 14th in the 500 freestyle. She was also part of Coatesville’s two freestyle relay teams that finished ninth and 13th in the state. DiCamillo broke a host of records including two school marks in the 100 butterfly and 200 IM.

RABEA PFAFF, Avon Grove, Jr.

Performed well at the 3A state meet, grabbing a third in the 100 breaststroke and eighth in the 200 IM. Pfaff also helped secure a couple top-10 finishes in the 400 freestyle and 200 freestyle relays. At the district meet, she took home four medals, including individual honors in the 100 breaststroke (fourth) and 200 IM (fifth).

SYDNEY PAGLIA, Avon Grove, So.

Another up and coming underclassmen with the Red Devils, Paglia amassed a trio of medals at states. She was fourth in the 100 backstroke, ninth in the 100 butterfly and participated in Avon Grove’s 200 medley relay that captured a silver medal. At districts, Paglia was even more prolific with a sixth in the 100 butterfly and eighth in the 100 backstroke, along with a couple relays.

MADI GRENOBLE, Downingtown West, Sr.

The District 1 champion in the 100 breaststroke, Grenoble finished seventh at states. She was also 10th in the 200 IM and participated in the Whippets 200 medley relay team that placed 13th. “Madi missed all of last season with a concussion,” said West coach Eric Snook. “So to see her fight back the way she did, it made for a very special season.”

CAROLINE MAYK, Unionville, Sr.

A signee to swim next fall at Bucknell, Mayk qualified for the state finals in four events. She wound up helping the Indians’ 200 medley relay finish fourth, and then added a 10th (100 backstroke), a 16th (100 butterfly) and a top-10 in the 400 freestyle relay. “Caroline was a leader who was always willing to help out,” said her coach Elizabeth Smith. “The younger girls on the team looked up to her.”

KATHERINE FRONZCAK, Villa Maria, So.

Very instrumental in Villa’s state championship run, Fronczcak is probably the top underclass 2A distance swimmer in Pennsylvania. She seized third place in the 500 freestyle and added a fifth in the 200 freestyle at the state meet, and helped the Hurricanes place seventh in the 400 freestyle relay. At the District 1 Championship, Fronczak won the 500 freestyle and was the runner-up in the 200 freestyle.

SECOND TEAM

SOPHIA POETA, Conestoga, Jr.

ALEXA TURCO, Villa Maria, Jr.

KIRA BUCHLER, Villa Maria, Sr.

GRACE BOUSUM, Downingtown East, Fr.

BRENNA MAGNESS, Unionville, So.

McKAYLIE SULLIVAN, Great Valley, Fr.

SYDNEY McCRACKEN, Kennett, Fr.

TORI HOWARD, Downingtown West, Fr.

CLARE McGOVERN, Avon Grove, Sr.

RILEY MILLER, Villa Maria, Jr.

COURTNEY MARLIN, West Chester Henderson, Jr.

HONORABLE MENTION

Avon Grove: Samantha Paglia.

Coatesville: Peyton Wolf, Kayla Wolf, Jordyn DiCamillo, Kristin Bria

Conestoga: Alex Marlow, Louise Hay.

Downingtown East: Grace Noble, Grace McElroy.

Downingtown West: Siobhan McCarthy, Sarah Manthorp

Great Valley: Allyssa Utecht.

Kennett: Josette Wynn.

Unionville: Jill Anderson, Emma McGovern.

Villa Maria: Riley Miller, Nina Smith, Maddie Ladd,

West Chester Rustin: Maddie Breiner, Tara Brosnan

West Chester Henderson: Alaina Ricci.