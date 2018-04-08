Record-setting day for Notre Dame’s Schneider

Move over Alyssa Rudawsky and make room for Notre Dame’s Jessica Schneider.
Schneider won the 1,600-meter run at the Haverford Invitational in 5:06.97 to break the mark of 5:08.85 set by the Garnet Valley All-Delco in 2013.
Strath Haven’s Dana Hubbell had a huge meet. She won the triple jump (34-1), finished second and qualified for districts in the 100 hurdles (15.98) and was third in the high jump (4-10). The Panthers also were first in the 4 x 800 and Tess Bailey took second in the 300 hurdles and third in the 100 hurdles.
Garnet Valley had a good day, too. Riley Beebe won the javelin with a district qualifying throw of 105-10. Isabella Ha and Grace Zamrowski went 1-2 in the high jump.
Hannah Oropollo of Bonner & Prendergast won the pole vault. Teammate Hannah Bierling was second in the shot put. Springfield’s Symphonie Blalock won the shot with a district qualifying heave of 33-9.
Ridley won the 4 x 100 and 4 x 400, and Paige Shaika was second in the pole vault and fifth in the high jump. Lindsay Sheivert of Haverford High won the 3,200 in 12:20.29. Teammate Brit Fiegler was third in the long and triple jumps
.
Penn Wood and Chester brought home quite a bit of hardware from the Diamond State Relays.
Penn Wood won three of the four relay events and received a gold medal performance from Kyra Carroll in the 800.
The Patriots took first in the 4 x 100-, 4 x 200- and 4 x 400-meter relays. Carroll won the 800 for the second year in a row with a time of 2:21.96. Fatu Seck was fifth in the 800 for Penn Wood. Fanta Konde was third in the 100 low hurdles, second in the 300 hurdles and ran the anchor leg of the winning 4 x 200 relay.
Also for the Patriots, Elicia Moore and Shaniyh Toodles finished second and fourth, respectively, in the 400. Both were on the 4 x 200 with Konde and Tatiyana Laylor. Simone Johnson placed second in the low hurdles and sixth in the intermediate hurdles. Kianna Elam took third in both the shot put and discus for Penn Wood.
Inicia Ferguson, Jiya Clayton, Danayzah Fitzgerlad and Kamani Johns of Chester were second in the 4 x 400. The Clippers also finished third in the 4 x 100 and fourth in the 4 x 800. Johns took fourth in the 400. Clayton was third in the 300 hurdles, while teammate Makyiah Poteat was fourth in that event and was on the B 4 x 400 team with Keiasia Kennard, Keila Archer and Simone Lawrence that took fourth.
