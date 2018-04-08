Lanzaiotto saves day for Notre Dame

Goalie Jackie Lanzaiotto stopped a free position with 1.3 seconds left to preserve Notre Dame’s 7-6 nonleague victory over St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes.

Lanzaiott finished with eight saves. Hannah Gillespie led the attack with three goals and one assist. Kelly Coyle and Claire Gola contributed two goals each. Maggie O’Brien came up big with four draw controls.

George School 11, Delco Christian 1 >> Maggie Tyson scored the only goal for the Knights, while goalie Isabelle Brewster made 24 saves.