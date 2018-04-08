Forney goes distance twice at Haverford Invitational

The outdoor track season may be young, but Ridley’s Zack Forney and Tony Graham, Haverford High’s Aiden Tomov, Chichester’s Da’Quan Granberry and Springfield’s Owen Galligan don’t have to worry about qualifying for the District 1 championship.

They all did that Saturday at the Haverford Invitational.

Dan Whaley would be headed to districts, too, if The Haverford School was a member of the PIAA.

Forney won the 1,600 and 3,200 in district qualifying time. He also broke the meet record in the 1,600 with a time of 4 minutes, 24.16 seconds. He took the 3,200 in 9:42.06. Graham won both hurdles events. He took the 110 high hurdles in 15.29 seconds and the 300 intermediate hurdles in 40.08.

Tomov and Granberry went 1-2 in the 800 and qualified for districts. Tomov’s winning time was 1:59.37. Granberry finished in 1:59.57. Galligan captured the discus with a throw of 145 feet. Whaley won the 200 (23.00) and 400 (49.96). The 400 time bettered the district qualifying standard.

Cooper Driscoll of Strath Haven won the javelin and was second in both the shot put and discus. Andrew Elcock of Haverford was first in the 100 and second in the 200. Andre Dean from Chichester took fifth in the 400 and sixth in the 200.

Alton McKenley of Bonner & Prendergast won the long jump (20-11) and the Friars took first in the 4 x 400. Radnor won the 4 x 800. Marple Newtown’s Nick Delise won the pole vault and was fourth in the javelin.

Penn Wood and Chester turned in strong efforts at the Diamond State Relays.

Madda Ngaima won 110 high and 300 intermediate hurdles, and Taylus Gaymore, James Nmah, Tyshaun Truitt and J’Mar James also won gold in the 4 x 800 relay for Penn Wood.

Ngaima won the 110 hurdles in 16.21 seconds and the 300 hurdles in 41.81. The Patriots captured the 4 x 8 in 8:41.12. Penn Wood also was third in the 4 x 400 and fifth in the 4 x 100. Tayvan Williams took second in the long jump and fourth in the triple jump.

Malachi Langley highlighted a big day for Chester with a victory in the 400-meter dash (51.19). Teammate Lamaj Curry was second (51.68). The Clippers also won the 4 x 400 relay and Abdul Griggs was fifth in the 800.