Fast start lead Bonner & Prendergast to first win

Bonner & Prendie scored five times in the top of the first inning and rode that fast start to its first win of the season with a 7-4 nonleague victory over Episcopal Academy.
John DeMucci delivered the big blow in the first inning with a two-run double. Jason Nihill added an RBI single later in the inning. Matt Shepherd went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and two stolen bases. P.J. Tecco was 2-for-3 with a walk and one RBI.
Erik Lachette allowed five hits and one earned run over 4⅔ innings to get the win. Mike Standen pitched the final 2⅓ innings for the save.
Isaiah was 2-for-2 with one walk, one RBI and one run scored for EA. Mitch Pagano added two hits and two RBIs.
Archbishop Carroll 11, Haverford School 1 >> The Patriots scored five times in the top of the second inning to break the game open.
Cole Chestnet slugged a 3-run homer and Chris Grill drove in four runs to pace a 10-hit attack. Alex Cornell tossed all five innings to get the win. He allowed four hits, one earned run and struck out four.
Sean Clark ripped an RBI, while Joe Bonini, Alex Andrews and Jesse Goldman had the other hits for the Fords.
