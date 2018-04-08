In need of a goal in overtime with a man-advantage, where else would Strath Haven turn but Jeff Conner?
Conner’s fourth goal of the game, ripped under the bar off a feed from Chris Rosini, gave the Panthers a 7-6 nonleague win over Downingtown East Saturday.
Rosini also scored and dished two assists for the Panthers, who got a combined 10 saves from Will Brake and Vincey Palermo.
In other nonleague action:
Springfield 7, Lindenhurst 4 >> The Cougars got back to their stingy ways courtesy of seven saves from Jimmy Donegan and a 12-for-14 effort at the X by Zach Broomall. Kyle Long handed out five assists, and Mike Tulskie and Jack Spence scored twice apiece.
Boyertown 7, Marple Newtown 4 >> Liam Ferry made 10 saves, but the Tigers couldn’t get their offense on track. Colin Ferry scored twice, and Mike May and Alex Viola tallied a goal and an assist each.
At the Checking for Cancer Classic:
St. Anthony’s 16, Haverford School 5 >> Luke O’Grady scored twice and TJ Malone paired a goal with an assist, but a sluggish start turned into an 8-1 halftime deficit and doomed the Fords at the invitational it hosts.
Comments
Recent News
-
Spring Sports/ 3 hours ago
Lanzaiotto saves day for Notre Dame
Goalie Jackie Lanzaiotto stopped a free position with 1.3 seconds left to preserve Notre...
-
Spring Sports/ 3 hours ago
Conner comes through in clutch for Strath Haven
In need of a goal in overtime with a man-advantage, where else would Strath...
-
Fast start lead Bonner & Prendergast to first win
Bonner & Prendie scored five times in the top of the first inning and...
-
Record-setting day for Notre Dame’s Schneider
Move over Alyssa Rudawsky and make room for Notre Dame’s Jessica Schneider. Schneider won...
-
Forney goes distance twice at Haverford Invitational
The outdoor track season may be young, but Ridley’s Zack Forney and Tony Graham,...
-
Mercury Girls Lacrosse Roundup: Tornetta, Methacton blank Council Rock South
Methacton 11, Council Rock South 0 >> Sydney Tornetta had a hand in six...
-
Mercury Boys Lacrosse Roundup: Perk Valley erases early deficit, drops Wissahickon 5-4
Perkiomen Valley 5, Wissahickon 4 >> The Vikings eared a three-goal first-period deficit and...
-
Mercury Baseball Roundup: Methacton rallies to drop Hatboro-Horsham, 12-8
The Methacton baseball team crossed six runs in the bottom of the fifth inning...
-
Archbishop Wood produces plenty in win over Pennsbury
WARMINSTER >> Pennsbury started the game with a bang while Archbishop Wood began with...
-
Winter Sports/ 11 hours ago
Pottsgrove’s Patrick Agnew signs on with Bloomsburg University
Name: Patrick Agnew High School: Pottsgrove College Selection: Bloomsburg University Sport: Men’s Swimming Event: Sprints, 50/100 Free, 100 Breast....
-
Spring Sports/ 11 hours ago
Pottsgrove’s Kira Livezey signs with University of Scranton
Name: Kira Livezey High School: Pottsgrove College Selection: University of Scranton Sport: Softball Position: Outfield/Pitcher Anticipated Major: Criminal Justice Parents: Lisa...
-
Pioneer Athletic Conference/ 11 hours ago
Methacton slugs its way past Hatboro-Horsham
WORCESTER >> Methacton was knocking hits all over the field, and Demetrio Rodriguez had...