Conner comes through in clutch for Strath Haven

In need of a goal in overtime with a man-advantage, where else would Strath Haven turn but Jeff Conner?

Conner’s fourth goal of the game, ripped under the bar off a feed from Chris Rosini, gave the Panthers a 7-6 nonleague win over Downingtown East Saturday.

Rosini also scored and dished two assists for the Panthers, who got a combined 10 saves from Will Brake and Vincey Palermo.

In other nonleague action:

Springfield 7, Lindenhurst 4 >> The Cougars got back to their stingy ways courtesy of seven saves from Jimmy Donegan and a 12-for-14 effort at the X by Zach Broomall. Kyle Long handed out five assists, and Mike Tulskie and Jack Spence scored twice apiece.

Boyertown 7, Marple Newtown 4 >> Liam Ferry made 10 saves, but the Tigers couldn’t get their offense on track. Colin Ferry scored twice, and Mike May and Alex Viola tallied a goal and an assist each.

At the Checking for Cancer Classic:

St. Anthony’s 16, Haverford School 5 >> Luke O’Grady scored twice and TJ Malone paired a goal with an assist, but a sluggish start turned into an 8-1 halftime deficit and doomed the Fords at the invitational it hosts.