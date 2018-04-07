Connect with us

Winter Sports

Pottsgrove’s Patrick Agnew signs on with Bloomsburg University

Name: Patrick Agnew

High School: Pottsgrove

College Selection: Bloomsburg University

Sport: Men’s Swimming

Event: Sprints, 50/100 Free, 100 Breast.

Anticipated Major: Science

Parents: Amy and Mark Agnew

Major Athletic Honors: Two-time District 1-AA Champion in the 50 Free and 100 Free; Named 2018 Oustanding Swimmer at the 2018 District One Championships; PIAA-AA State Medalist.

Comments

comments

Related Topics
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

More in Winter Sports