Pottsgrove’s Patrick Agnew signs on with Bloomsburg University

Name: Patrick Agnew
High School: Pottsgrove
College Selection: Bloomsburg University
Sport: Men’s Swimming
Event: Sprints, 50/100 Free, 100 Breast.
Anticipated Major: Science
Parents: Amy and Mark Agnew
Major Athletic Honors: Two-time District 1-AA Champion in the 50 Free and 100 Free; Named 2018 Oustanding Swimmer at the 2018 District One Championships; PIAA-AA State Medalist.
