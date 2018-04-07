Connect with us

Spring Sports

Pottsgrove’s Kira Livezey signs with University of Scranton

Name: Kira Livezey

High School: Pottsgrove

College Selection: University of Scranton

Sport: Softball

Position: Outfield/Pitcher

Anticipated Major: Criminal Justice

Parents: Lisa and John Livezey

Other Schools Considered: Roger Williams University, Penn State

Major Athletic Honors: 2017 Mercury All-Area Honorable Mention

