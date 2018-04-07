Methacton slugs its way past Hatboro-Horsham

FAIRVIEW VILLAGE >> Methacton was knocking hits all over the field, and Demetrio Rodriguez had the one that left it.

His no-doubt, solo home run over the left-field fence in the bottom of the first was an emphatic sign of things to come for the Warriors.

“It felt good because last game I didn’t think I was seeing the ball very well,” said Rodriguez, who would reach base three times on Saturday. “It felt good. I think I got a good pitch to hit and got good contact on it.

“I think it got everyone fired up.”

The Warriors would rack up 13 hits and have a bit more offensive fuel in the tank than the Hatters. In a contest that saw seven different arms get work on the mound and a substitutes for both teams get a chance to swing the bat, the Warriors outlasted Hatboro-Horsham 12-8 in a non-league clash at Methacton.

“That’s a good team over there and I was happy to see us end up on the winning side,” Warriors coach Paul Spiewak said of his squad, now 3-1 on the season. “We had been struggling a little bit offensively, at least in the first two games, and it was nice to see the bats come out today.”

After Rodriguez’s homer cut the deficit to 2-1, Methacton took its first lead in the third when cleanup Chris Douglas smacked a two-run single that made it 3-2.

Methacton again rallied from behind in the fourth, tying things up at six apiece thanks to a double steal that produced a run, a groundout that manufactured another, and Douglas’ third RBI of the contest, a single that scored Jordan Lucas.

Big inning >> Methacton came from behind one last time, plating six runs in the fifth to build a 12-8 lead.

Morgan Heckler’s two-run single tied it, the Warriors pushed ahead for good on an RBI hit by Ben Christian, and then the home team took advantage of some defensive miscues by Hatboro to extend the lead to four.

“We got the whole roster into the game for multiple at-bats, which was great because we have guys who are working really hard, who are good players and they didn’t have the opportunity to start our first few games,” Spiewak said.

“Guys that worked hard in practice were able to earn playing time, and do well. Heckler had two hits and that’s the first time he started a game so it was nice to see those guys do well.”

In addition to the home run by Rodriguez, the Warriors had two other hits go for extra bases — doubles by Perry Corda and Mike Daddazio.

“I think it bodes well for Monday against Boyertown, because we really need that,” Rodriguez said. “We’re 1-1 (in the Pioneer Athletic Conference) and trying to get some wins our way.

“I think we have a good chance this year.”

Hits for Hatters >> Hatboro-Horsham definitely had its moments Saturday, more than one provided by Josh Heebner.

After Anthony Bruno’s RBI double, Heebner singled in another run to give the Hatters a 2-0 lead in the first on this chilly day at Robert Morris Childress Memorial Field.

“I felt good up there,” said Heebner, who would go 2-for-4 with a run and two RBI’s. “It was good competition out here. I feel confident in us. We’re doing well. We’re getting hits. We still gotta work on some things, fix some things up, but other than that we’re doing well.”

Heebner was also part of a big fourth inning for Hatboro, when he singled and scored to help the Hatters construct a 6-3 lead.

Hatboro pushed two more across in the fifth to go up 8-6 but then it was all Methacton. Nevertheless, the Hatters take plenty of offensive momentum into their Suburban One League American Conference contest Monday, at home against Springfield Montco.

Warriors wanna bear down >> Methacton, meanwhile, heads to Boyertown on Monday for a PAC contest.

Said Spiewak: “We’re excited. Anytime you get to go to Bear Stadium and play, there’s two things we always say to our guys: enjoy it — it’s a really cool place to play, it’s something you’re gonna remember.

“And also be prepared for a really well-coached, disciplined team and they’re gonna be ready to play. Certainly today’s success gives us a better mindset heading into Monday.”