Mercury Girls Lacrosse Roundup: Tornetta, Methacton blank Council Rock South

Methacton 11, Council Rock South 0 >> Sydney Tornetta had a hand in six goals as the Warriors blanked the Hawks in non-conference action.

Tornetta scored five times and added an assist as Methacton scored seven goals in the first half and four in the second. Mia Sheldon and Katy Benton each had a pair of goals and an assist while Macie McCarthy and Mackenzie Harvey each scored and added an assist. Rachel O’Toole made five saves in the win.

Wilson 14, Spring-Ford 12 >> The Rams trailed the Bulldogs 9-4 at the half and didn’t have enough to rally back in this non-conference matchup.

Natalie Wechter paced Spring-Ford with four goals while Katie Metzler scored three along with two-goal games from Cassie Marte and Olivia Yeagle. Lauren Constantine finished up with a goal and an assist in front of Lauren Ruffo’s seven-save showing in goal. Genevieve Strobel and Kendall Duffy led Wilson with four goals apiece.

Peddie School 12, Hill School 10 >> Tatumn Eccleston had a hand in four goals as the Blues suffered a Mid-Atlantic Prep League loss against the Falcons.

Eccleston finished with two goals and two assists while Leah Forrest and Jess Ciarrocchi each scored twice. Hill trailed 5-4 at the break, though keeper Mariah Sweeney made nine saves in net. Jordan Baerga paced Peddie with four goals while Maggie Cleary had a hat trick.