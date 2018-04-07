Mercury Boys Lacrosse Roundup: Perk Valley erases early deficit, drops Wissahickon 5-4

Perkiomen Valley 5, Wissahickon 4 >> The Vikings eared a three-goal first-period deficit and rallied back to claim a non-conference win over the Trojans.

Perk Valley scored two goals in the second and third periods, then scored the game-winner to break a 4-4 tie in the final period. Max Nice scored twice and added an assist while Brian Fehr had a goal and two assists. Nick Steele and Nick Pammer each scored once while Rob Farrington made 13 saves in goal.

Hill School 12, Peddie 1 >> Carter Page headed a quartet of multiple goal scorers for the Blues as they opened Mid-Atlantic Prep League play with a romp over Peddie School.

Page, who had a hat trick and one assist, was joined by the two-goal efforts of J.J. Pickard (one assist), Mike Nastasi and Carter Straub, with Ryan Maloney, Tres Munro and Alex Kiviniemi adding solo tallies. The Hill (1-3) demonstrated improvement in the categories of ground balls (25), shots (35) and face-offs (10), and its defense limited Peddie to single-digit shots on goal.

Avon Grove 5, Spring-Ford 3 >> Nick Chastain had a hand in three goals as the Red Devils dropped the Rams in non-conference action.

Chastain scored twice and added an assist as Avon Grove led the locals 3-2 at the half. Jarrod Marenger paced Spring-Ford with two goals while Ryan Rosenblum added a solo tally.