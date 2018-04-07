Mercury Boys Lacrosse Roundup: Perk Valley erases early deficit, drops Wissahickon 5-4

Perkiomen Valley 5, Wissahickon 4 >> The Vikings eared a three-goal first-period deficit and rallied back to claim a non-conference win over the Trojans.
Perk Valley scored two goals in the second and third periods, then scored the game-winner to break a 4-4 tie in the final period. Max Nice scored twice and added an assist while Brian Fehr had a goal and two assists. Nick Steele and Nick Pammer each scored once while Rob Farrington made 13 saves in goal.
Hill School 12, Peddie 1 >> Carter Page headed a quartet of multiple goal scorers for the Blues as they opened Mid-Atlantic Prep League play with a romp over Peddie School.
Page, who had a hat trick and one assist, was joined by the two-goal efforts of J.J. Pickard (one assist), Mike Nastasi and Carter Straub, with Ryan Maloney, Tres Munro and Alex Kiviniemi adding solo tallies. The Hill (1-3) demonstrated improvement in the categories of ground balls (25), shots (35) and face-offs (10), and its defense limited Peddie to single-digit shots on goal.
Avon Grove 5, Spring-Ford 3 >> Nick Chastain had a hand in three goals as the Red Devils dropped the Rams in non-conference action.
Chastain scored twice and added an assist as Avon Grove led the locals 3-2 at the half. Jarrod Marenger paced Spring-Ford with two goals while Ryan Rosenblum added a solo tally.
Comments
Recent News
-
Spring Sports/ 3 hours ago
Lanzaiotto saves day for Notre Dame
Goalie Jackie Lanzaiotto stopped a free position with 1.3 seconds left to preserve Notre...
-
Spring Sports/ 3 hours ago
Conner comes through in clutch for Strath Haven
In need of a goal in overtime with a man-advantage, where else would Strath...
-
Fast start lead Bonner & Prendergast to first win
Bonner & Prendie scored five times in the top of the first inning and...
-
Record-setting day for Notre Dame’s Schneider
Move over Alyssa Rudawsky and make room for Notre Dame’s Jessica Schneider. Schneider won...
-
Forney goes distance twice at Haverford Invitational
The outdoor track season may be young, but Ridley’s Zack Forney and Tony Graham,...
-
Mercury Girls Lacrosse Roundup: Tornetta, Methacton blank Council Rock South
Methacton 11, Council Rock South 0 >> Sydney Tornetta had a hand in six...
-
Mercury Boys Lacrosse Roundup: Perk Valley erases early deficit, drops Wissahickon 5-4
Perkiomen Valley 5, Wissahickon 4 >> The Vikings eared a three-goal first-period deficit and...
-
Mercury Baseball Roundup: Methacton rallies to drop Hatboro-Horsham, 12-8
The Methacton baseball team crossed six runs in the bottom of the fifth inning...
-
Archbishop Wood produces plenty in win over Pennsbury
WARMINSTER >> Pennsbury started the game with a bang while Archbishop Wood began with...
-
Winter Sports/ 11 hours ago
Pottsgrove’s Patrick Agnew signs on with Bloomsburg University
Name: Patrick Agnew High School: Pottsgrove College Selection: Bloomsburg University Sport: Men’s Swimming Event: Sprints, 50/100 Free, 100 Breast....
-
Spring Sports/ 11 hours ago
Pottsgrove’s Kira Livezey signs with University of Scranton
Name: Kira Livezey High School: Pottsgrove College Selection: University of Scranton Sport: Softball Position: Outfield/Pitcher Anticipated Major: Criminal Justice Parents: Lisa...
-
Pioneer Athletic Conference/ 11 hours ago
Methacton slugs its way past Hatboro-Horsham
WORCESTER >> Methacton was knocking hits all over the field, and Demetrio Rodriguez had...