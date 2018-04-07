Mercury Baseball Roundup: Methacton rallies to drop Hatboro-Horsham, 12-8

The Methacton baseball team crossed six runs in the bottom of the fifth inning Saturday to put the clamps down on a 12-8 non-conference win over Hatboro-Horsham.

Demetrio Rodriguez finished 2-for-3 with a solo home run while Logan Rambo (run scored), Chris Douglas (run scored, three RBI) and Morgan Heckler (two runs scored, two RBI) had two hits apiece. Zack Griffin picked up the pitching win in relief, scattering two unearned runs across 1-2/3 innings. Lukas Jordan pitched the final two frames.

Owen J. Roberts 10, Governor Mifflin 3 >> The Wildcats were all over the Mustangs on the way to a non-conference win.

Andy Blum finished 2-for-2 with a double, a run scored and two RBI while Jack Rinehimer had a double, two runs scored and an RBI. Ryan Glenn got the start and earned the win, pitching three innings where he was tagged for one run on three hits.

Perkiomen School 9, Lawrenceville 1 >> The Panthers racked up 15 hits — four for extra bases — on the way to a non-conference win over the Big Red.

Jeremy Amaro finished 4-for-4 with two doubles, three RBI and a run scored batting out of the 9-hole while Jayden Kemp finished 3-for-4 with two runs scored. Perk starter Carlos Torres was tagged for a run in the bottom of the first inning, but was solid otherwise, pitching six complete with just four hits and five strikeouts to his credit. Zach Smith closed it out with a clean seventh inning.